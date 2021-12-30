Afghanistan: 15 Provinces Face Power Cuts As Uzbekistan Decreases Supply By 50%

Nearly 15 provinces in Afghanistan, including the capital city of Kabul, is facing severe power outage as 50% electric supply from Uzbekistan was suspended. As per reports from the Afghan state energy industry Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the disruption in distribution occurred due to technical faults in Uzbekistan on December 30. However, the Uzbek Energy Ministry told Sputnik that it has not cut supplies purposefully and stressed that the issues may have been caused in the Afghan territories. The brownout came at least a month after reports of Afghanistan set to sell estates of its debtors in order to pay billions of dollars worth of power bills to Central Asian countries.

A similar problem arose in October when technical problems emerged from the northern Afghan provinces and Dan Shahabuddin in Baglan. "Technical staff at Afghanistan Breshna Company are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," DABS had said in a statement released on Twitter. As reported by ANI, at least 80% of Afghan power consumption needs are met by Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. However, Afghanistan was reeling under debt when the Taliban took over in August, thus, inheriting the responsibility to clear the power bills, which are still unpaid.

Afghanistan, Tajikistan ink power agreement

The Afghan state electricity board, DABS on Monday inked a power agreement with Tajikistan for 2022. As per reports by Afghan News, Chief Executive of DABS Hafiz Muhammad Amin met with the Tajik officials and chalked out the deal after two days of intense negotiations. The two sides also discussed major regional development energy-related projects including CASA 1000 and the line of 500 KW.

In addition, both the nations also drew agreements on resuming stalled talks on power supply, which were halted in July due to unstable political developments in Afghanistan. According to the Breshna newsletter cited by Afghan News, the Taliban delegation promised cooperation with Tajikistan and assured that the militant forces would provide adequate security for the resumption of suspended projects.

Taliban appeals for recognition

Meanwhile, the Taliban government has continued its call for international recognition, seeking a positive response. Citing the long-standing humanitarian and economic crises, the Taliban caretaker government urged neighbouring countries and the West to "come together" in order to address the difficulties faced by lakhs of Afghans amid the winter months. Speaking on the 42nd anniversary of the USSR attack on Afghanistan, the Taliban government in a press release also upheld that they do not wish to interfere in political affairs of other countries and expected the same from counterparts, Khaama Press reported.

(Image: Unsplash (representative)