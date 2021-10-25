Afghanistan: 17 People Killed In Conflict Between Taliban And Armed Group In Herat

A conflict between the members of Taliban and groups of armed men in the western Afghan province of Heart, killed more than a dozen civilians, Sputnik reported quoting a local hospital's statement in the area. Seven young children, three women, as well as seven adult men were among the 17 persons whose remains were carried to a hospital in the Herat province. They were all killed by bullet wounds, according to Sputnik.

The Afghan authorities stated that the Taliban conducted a special operation in Herat on October 24, Sunday, targeting local criminals who are involved in abductions. Three of the offenders from the group of armed men in Herat were shot and killed during the operation.

Another attack in eastern Afghanistan claimed lives of civilians

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Taliban and health authorities stated that a roadside bomb explosion that targeted a Taliban vehicle in eastern Afghanistan killed nearly two civilians which including a child. As per the police commander of Behsud district, two bombs exploded as a Taliban vehicle passed through, killing one youngster. Police further added that no Taliban fighters were hurt. According to a local hospital official, the incident resulted in the admission of two deceased and four injured civilians to the hospital. Presently, no one claimed accountability for the blast in Nangarhar's eastern region, yet there is a suspicion in the Islamic State group. As the Islamic State group has recently conducted many attacks against the Taliban.

IS has lately displayed signs of expanding its presence in Afghanistan, with strikes in the northern, southern, and capital of Kabul. Further IS claimed responsibility for a fatal suicide attack at a Shiite Mosque in southern Afghanistan last week, in which 47 people were killed and several more were injured.

Suicide bombers targeted a Shiite Mosque which was crowded with worshipers attending Friday prayers on October 15, in Kandhar province, killing at least 47 people and injuring another 70, according to Turkish national broadcaster TRT. Additionally, the Islamic State's Amaq news agency released a statement claiming that two IS militants killed the mosque's guards, stormed in, and blew themselves up between two groups of attendees, one of which numbered roughly 300 people.

The incident comes after several other recent attacks in Afghanistan on religious buildings. As per AP, the group's capacity to conduct repeated strikes has raised questions about the group's attempt to keep security and stability in the nation.

(Image: AP)