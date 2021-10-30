Afghanistan: 2 Killed, 10 Injured As Taliban Opens Fire To Stop Music Played At Wedding

Taliban terrorists have killed two people and injured at least 10 people in the Sra-road in Nangarhar district of Afghanistan, as they opened fire at a wedding on Saturday.

As reported by ANI, citing local media, an argument between Taliban members and wedding participants occurred after which the Talibani outfit resorted to violence, injuring innocent people. Reportedly, the argument had broken out when the Taliban forces stormed into the wedding and demanded that the music playing at the party should be stopped.

Taliban kills 2 people, injures 10 in a wedding in Nangarhar over dispute on music

When people resisted Taliban and tried to convince them, the terror force resorted to firing upon a mere incident of argument with the guests in the wedding party, reported ANI citing the local news sources.

Reacting to the same, former Afghanistan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself as the Acting President of Afghanistan after former president Ashraf Ghani surrendered to the Taliban and fled the country, condemned the violence against Afghan nationals by Taliban. Saleh added that condemning the killing of the people cannot be the only medium to express rage against such violence induced by the Talibani regime, and urged people to stand up against the Taliban.

Amrullah Saleh urges people to stand up against Taliban

He further expressed his rage against the 'Pakistan sponsored Talibani outfit' and said that they have been receiving training in Pakistan for the last 25 years to destroy the Afghan culture and to perpetuate the ideology of ISI to control Afghanistan.

In the tweet, Saleh wrote on Saturday, "Taliban militiamen have massacred 13 persons to silence music in a wedding party in Nangarhar. We can't express our rage only by condemnation. For 25 years Pak trained them to kill Afg culture & replace it with ISI tailored fanaticism to control our soil. It is now in the works."



#AFG “At least 2 civilians were murdered by Taliban soldiers and at least 8 civilians were wounded by Taliban soldiers. Taliban soldiers opened fire on a wedding party because villagers were playing music in Sarkhroad district in Ningarhar.” Residents in SarkhRoad tells me. pic.twitter.com/YqbPf8PtBn — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) October 30, 2021

The acting President of Afghanistan assured Afghan nationals that the Taliban regime will not last long. However, he said that innocent people will continue to lose their lives as long as the Taliban rule goes on. He added that the national resistance launched by him and Ahmad Shah Massoud is the need of the hour to fight the Taliban.

This regime won't last but unfortuatnely until the moment of its demise the Afghans will continue paying a price again. تنها تقبیح کردن عمق تاثر و خشم ما را در برابر قتل عام سیزده تن در محفل عروسی در ننگرهار تبارز داده نمیتواند.

طالب باید گم شود

و مقاومت نیاز ملی است. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) October 30, 2021

He said in another tweet, "This regime won't last but unfortunately until the moment of its demise the Afghans will continue paying a price again. Just denouncing our rage against the massacre of thirteen people at a wedding party in Nangarhar can not show our depth of anger. The Taliban must be lost and resistance is a national need."

With ANI Inputs

Image: AP