Afghanistan: 25 Killed, Dozens Injured In ISIS Attack On Kabul Military Hospital

At least 25 people were killed and dozens were injured in an Islamic State (IS) attack on Afghanistan's main military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, New York Times reported. At least one armed gunmen and a suicide bomber targeted the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital, where both wounded soldiers who fought for the former Afghan government and Talibs were admitted for treatment. Few hours later, the Islamic State Khorasan, which is also known as ISIS-K, took responsibility for the attack, as per the report.

Two massive explosions were carried out in the hospital premises, which has a 400-bed capacity. A car full of explosives also detonated outside the hospital injuring over 12 people. One of those killed in the blast was identified as Mawlawi Hamdullag Rahmani, a senior commander responsible for Taliban Kabul Corps, NY Times reported. Photos and videos of smoke billowing out of the building and sounds of gunfire surfaced on the internet. As per a witness Sayed Ahad, as told to EVN broadcaster, one of the blasts was a suicide attack.

The fighters had entered the hospital compound after detonating the first bomb at the entrance gate, one of Taliban spokespersons, Bilal Karimi told BBC. He also added that the Talibs shot and killed four attackers and captured one alive. Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told a prominent news agency that the Taliban military immediately reached the spot in helicopters and stopped the attackers at the gate, killing them all outside in the courtyard itself.

UNAMA condemns ISIS attack on Kabul hospital

The United Nations has condemned the gruesome attack on the military hospital in Kabul. On Twitter, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) called for immediate accountability from those responsible for violating human rights and international human law.

UN condemns today’s horrific attack on hospital in #Kabul. Attacks targeting medical personnel and civilians seeking treatment are violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. Those responsible need to be held to account. pic.twitter.com/CQKa9yYQj9 — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) November 2, 2021

Western withdrawal spikes frequency of IS-K attacks on Afghanistan

The hasty withdrawal of the Western forces, including the US after Taliban seized power in Afghanistan has led to an increase in the frequency of attacks by the Islamic State- Khorasan (ISIS-K) across the war-torn nation. Previously, similar suicide bombings in Kabul, Kunduz and Kandahar had claimed at least 90 lives and wounded hundreds over the past weeks.

As per BBC, the Sardar Daud Khan hospital has been targeted before. At least 30 were killed and another 50 wounded when gunmen dressed as doctors ambushed the complex in 2017. In another ISIS-K-led suicide attack in August 2021, at least 150 civilians and 13 US soldiers were killed at Kabul Airport amid the chaotic evacuation process led by US and Allied forces.

(Image: AP/PIXABAY)