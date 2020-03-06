The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Afghanistan: 27 Killed, Several Injured As Gunmen Attack Political Rally In Kabul

Rest of the World News

At least 27 people were killed and 29 left wounded after gunmen attacked a remembrance ceremony for a minority Shiite leader in Afghanistan's capital on March 6

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Afghanistan

At least 27 people were killed and 29 others were wounded after gunmen attacked a remembrance ceremony for a minority Shiite leader in Afghanistan's capital on March 6. The attack took place while Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah was addressing the crowd. Country's Interior Ministry spokesperson Nusrat Rahimi reportedly said that Abdullah managed to escape unhurt. Several other prominent leaders had also attended the event but managed to leave the site as Afghan security forces reportedly cordoned off the area. 

According to reports, the security forces also tried to target the gunmen who were hiding in a half-finished apartment building. However, Taliban has denied any involvement in the latest attack but it came just days after the militant group had signed a peace accord with the United States that laid out the conditions-based path to the full withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan over the course of 14 months. However, fighting has raged across the country even after the “momentous” signing of the peace deal.

Read - Pakistan Against India's Security Role In Afghanistan On The Backdrop Of US-Taliban Deal

Read - Resumption Of Violence In Afghanistan 'unacceptable,' Must Be Reduced: Pompeo

Ghani condemns attack

Soon after the attack took place, according to reports, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called it 'a crime against humanity'. The Islamic State group has attacked the Afghan Shiites in the past along with the views of the religious minority as heretics. The ceremony where the attack took place on March 6 was held in the mainly Shiite Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of Kabul. The memorial reportedly marked the 25 years since the death of Abdul Ali Mazari, the leader of Afghanistan's minority ethnic Hazaras, who are mostly Shiite Muslims. He was killed in 1995 by the Taliban as they reportedly moved to take control of Afghanistan's capital which had been destroyed by the civil war among mujahedeen groups, including Mazari's. 

Read - ICC Appeals Chamber Authorises Investigation Into War Crimes In Afghanistan

Read - International Court Approves Afghanistan Investigation

(With agency inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
'NO YES BANK'
What Bengal
WEST BENGAL GOVT SPARKS CONTROVERSY
IPL
GANGULY ON IPL 2020
PhonePe
PHONEPE AFFECTED DUE TO YES BANK
Hardik
HARDIK PANDYA HITS ANOTHER TON
Baaghi
'BAAGHI 3': INTERNET REVIEWS FILM