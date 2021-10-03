Afghanistan: 3 People Including 1 Journalist Killed In Nangarhar Shooting

Authorities reported on October 3 that three persons, including a journalist, were killed in a shooting in Nangarhar, Afghanistan's eastern province.

"On October 2, Saturday evening, journalist and author Sayyed Marof Saadat was travelling in a sedan along a road in Police District 5 of Jalalabad city when gunmen in a rickshaw opened fire on them," ANI reported quoting Xinhua source. The shooting injured Saadat's son and the vehicle's driver, according to the source.

The assassination was condemned by the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC), an independent media organisation in Afghanistan. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack. As per the ANI reports, Taliban authorities are looking into the matter.

Since the Taliban takeover, Afghanistan has been in a state of melancholy

At least ten people have been killed and many more injured since the Taliban took power in mid-August, when Jalalabad, about 120 kilometres east of Kabul, was attacked by a series of bomb assaults apparently claimed by militants linked with an Islamic State organisation opposing the Taliban government.

There have been reports that the Taliban have beaten and threatened journalists since taking over Afghanistan last month. In one known incident, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle said that a Taliban fighter made a door-to-door search for one of the journalists, shooting one of his family members and seriously injuring another.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP