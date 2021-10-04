Afghanistan: 70 Pc Media Outlets 'stopped' Operations After Taliban Takeover

With Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, at least 70 per cent of media outlets have stopped working in the war-torn country since August 15. As per the Khamma News, this was revealed on Sunday during the National Association of Journalists' (NAJ) press conference in Kabul. Highlighting the situation of media in Afghanistan, the NAJ speaker said the national media came to halt owing to financial problems and immense pressure from the Taliban-led government.

The statistics were obtained after a widely conducted survey, including over 1500 Afghan journalists based in 28 provinces. The online survey revealed worrisome results. As per the statistical analysis, at least 67 percent of Afghan journalists lost their jobs due to reasons unspecified in the report. Next, another 33 per cent continue to work under acute pressure and blasphemous situations.

Afghan media under dire financial loss

Speaking at the event, NAJ Head Masroor Lufti asserted that most of the actively participating Afghan media are facing dire financial crises and safety issues. "40 per cent of the journalists are worried about their safety in Afghanistan and the rest of them are living a difficult life as they have lost their jobs," Lufti said at the conference. The re-emergence of the Taliban has not only taken the world powers by surprise (as said by Pentagon) but also raised serious concerns about the life of journalists in Afghanistan, who live in fear of silent dissent, the NAJ report stated.

'Free and Independent' media, a mere publicity blitz: HRW

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), with the wide-ranging imposition of restrictions on national media, promises of the right to "free and independent" speech were merely a "promotional blitz". The comment was made referring to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid's claim to allow unbiased media broadcast, "provided they worked according to Islamic Principles and national interest".

It is to mention that since the formation of the all-male interim government, Taliban militants have arbitrarily detained journalists, beaten them, and taken them into custody. Currently, at least 32 journalists remain under Taliban custody, the HRW said. Earlier in September, two journalists were also beaten and left profusely bleeding for covering the women's rights protest in Kabul.

