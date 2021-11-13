Afghanistan: 75% Afghan Girls Have Resumed School, Claims Acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi

75% of girls in Afghanistan have resumed their studies, according to the interim Taliban regime in Afghanistan. According to ANI, in response to a question about the situation of girls' education rights in the Taliban-controlled country, Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Friday, November 12, that 75% of Afghan girls had resumed their studies in schools. He was speaking at a talk organised by the Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East, and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad (ISSI), Dawn reported. According to the media agency, Muttaqi further claimed that the international community was being duplicitous by focusing on women's education while ignoring teacher salaries, claiming that salary disbursement was becoming difficult due to Western countries freezing the country's assets.

Despite the Taliban's assurances to protect women and girls' rights, the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has been harsher for the country's war-torn women and girls. In September, the Taliban announced an interim government, promising not to repeat the policies of the previous Taliban regime (1996-2001). However, reports from the ground contradict this. Women are being denied the right to work, according to media reports, and a large number of them have demonstrated to demand their rights to employment and education.

Muttaqi blamed international media for negative campaign

Moreover, Muttaqi referred to the negative campaign waged in the international media against Afghanistan's interim government, according to Dawn noting that 500,000 civil servants had been paid and that no one had been fired because of their political beliefs. He also claimed that no woman had been fired from her job. Previously, the Taliban-led Afghan Ministry of Education had reopened all secondary schools. The directive, however, only mentioned male students and had no mention of a return date for female students. Following their takeover of the country in mid-August, the Taliban closed schools and confined thousands of female students to their homes, drawing international condemnation.

According to Al Jazeera, a spokesperson for Afghanistan's interior ministry indicated that girls in secondary schools and their female teachers would be returning very soon. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) had previously called for all girls and young women to be able to attend schools, community-based education classes, and universities. According to ANI, Salam Al-Janabi, the UNICEF representative in Afghanistan, previously stated that the organisation is waiting to see if the Taliban will allow girls to attend high schools in the country, as most high schools for girls in Afghanistan remain closed.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP