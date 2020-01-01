Afghanistan: 8 Policemen Killed By Taliban Insurgents In Balkh Province

As many as 8 policemen have been killed and three injured in a checkpoint in the northern Afghan province of Balkh by Taliban militant groups on January 1, according to the Balkh police chief, Ajmal Fayez. Fayez said a group of Taliban insurgents attacked and took control of a police checkpoint located in Mazari Sharif -- Sheberghan highway for a short period of time on the night of Tuesday, December 31.

They were soon repelled from the area by the security forces. According to the State media, the insurgents are believed to have some links among the checkpoint's 14 officers who helped carry out the attack. The Taliban has not yet claimed any responsibility for the attacks.

Similar attack in northern Afghanistan

Similarly, a Taliban attack in northern Afghanistan targetting a pro-government militia compound reportedly killed at least 14 members of the Afghan security forces on December 30. According to international media reports, out of the 14 fatalities in the attack in Jawzjan province, 13 members were of pro-government militia and one was a policeman. Five others were also reportedly wounded and two are still missing.

Abdul Maroof Azer, the government's spokesman told a local media outlet that the reinforcements later managed to reach the area and the compound is now firmly back under government control. However, the attack was immediately claimed by the Taliban and just hours before it was also reported that a temporary nationwide cease-fire had been agreed upon among their council leaders, although, it wasn't clear when the cease-fire would go into effect.

The Taliban have also intensified their attacks in northern Afghanistan in recent days as they recently also targeted a local militiamen compound in northern Takhar province which reportedly killed at least 17 Afghan militiamen. In another recent attack, ten Afghan soldiers were reportedly killed on a checkpoint in southern Helmand province. Taliban presently controls over half of the country along with ISIS and stage near-daily attacks targetting Afghan and US forces and Afghan government officials. However, an air raid by national security forces in Afghanistan's northwestern Badghis province killed nearly eight Taliban terrorists on December 25.

(With inputs from ANI)

