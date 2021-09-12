Afghanistan Ambassador To Sri Lanka Extends His Solidarity As US Marks 20 Years Of 9/11

As the US marks the 20th year of the 9/11 attacks, the international community came together to outpour solidarity in remembrance of one of the deadliest terror attacks in modern history. Pursuant to the date, Afghanistan's Embassy in Colombo extended its unison on a gloomy day. Taking to the official website, the Afghan envoy in Sri Lanka, M Ashraf Haidari, expressed his solidarity via a message.

"In memorial to the victims, we pay tribute to each innocent life lost on that tragic day, as well as condoling with the families and loved ones of the victims," message from Ambassador Haidari read.

The Embassy of Afghanistan in Colombo joins the Government of Sri Lanka and nations around the world in expressing our solidarity with the people and government of the United States on the tragic terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, that took 2,977 innocent lives, including 372 nationals from 90 countries, he added.

'September 11 is a sad but timeless reminder'

Haidari, who served as the Director-General of Policy and Strategy of the Ministry of the Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan from 2015-2018, stated that the day is a reminder of terrorist attacks on Americans and how the terrorists have been victimizing the people of Afghanistan.

"...having turned our beautiful country into a no man's land where poverty had become endemic; basic human rights had been daily violated; women had been reduced to sub-humans and confined to their homes, and global organized crime and terrorism had found a base of operations in isolated Afghanistan with worldwide targets," his message read.

The Afghanistan ambassador extended his gratitude to the international intervention pursuant to the 9/11 attacks. He claimed that Afghanistan was 'liberated from the dark forces of extremism, terrorism, criminality and the regional state-actors'.

"To preserve these hard-earned gains against escalated terrorist attacks in recent years, the Government and people of Afghanistan engaged in sincere peace efforts and made an unprecedented concession for peace by releasing over 5,000 Taliban prisoners," he stated.

A remorseful Afghan envoy, who on September 10 took part in 'The Debate' show on Republic TV, cited the fold of events since the Afghan peace process started aligning with the Doha Agreement between the Taliban and the US, which excluded the government and people of Afghanistan.

"Taliban reneged on all their commitments under the Agreement. Instead, they interpreted the Agreement as one of capitulation by NATO, emboldening and encouraging them to escalate violence across Afghanistan. Consequently, the past three months have seen the complete destruction of local state institutions, demolishing of infrastructure, displacement of over 500,000 suffering Afghans, as well as the killing and wounding of 1,000s of others," Haidari stated.

Furthermore, he urged the international community to enable Afghanistan to stand on its own as a sovereign, independent, and progressive country at peace within itself and with the rest of the world.