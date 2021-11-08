Afghanistan: As Winter Approaches, Experts Predict Acute Hunger And Widespread Famine

The World Food Programme (WFP) will have to increase its supplies to Afghanistan in order to assist more than 22 million people. If the weather turns out to be as bad as experts predict this winter, a large number of people will face acute hunger and widespread famine, BBC reported. The temperature has dropped from early autumn warmth to a sharp chill. Drought has been reported in several areas, adding to the sense of impending disaster and the country is beginning to experience the 'hell on earth.'

"The winter is nearly here, I don't know how I'll get through it if I can't make bread," BBC reported citing an Afghan man. A crowd of several hundred men had gathered at Maidan Wardak, 50 miles west of Kabul, in the hope of obtaining flour from an official distribution point. The World Food Programme provided the flour. Taliban soldiers kept the crowd quiet, but those who were told they weren't eligible for a handout were enraged and terrified, according to BBC.

WHO, with Qatar's help sends aid to Afghanistan

With Qatar's assistance, the World Health Organisation (WHO) delivered approximately seven metric tonnes of life-saving medicines and supplies to Afghanistan. The WHO said in a news release that a plane carrying approximately seven metric tonnes of life-saving medicines and supplies arrived in Kabul on November 4. WHO delivered the shipment in collaboration with Qatar Airways' operations and logistics teams, as well as the Qatari government.

Dr Mutlaq AlQahtani, Qatar's Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Counter-terrorism and Conflict Resolution Mediation, urged the international community to continue providing assistance to Afghanistan. AlQahtani emphasised the importance of providing aid to Afghanistan in light of the spread of new COVID-19 variants and the impending winter season. Dr Mutlaq AlQahtani emphasised that Qatar continues to assist the war-torn nation in facilitating supply airlifts.

Before the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August, there was optimism that the government of President Ashraf Ghani, with the assistance of the international community, would be able to deal with the threat of a harsh winter. When Mr Ghani's government fell apart, that assistance slipped away. Western countries have cut off aid to the country because they do not want to be seen as supporting a regime that prohibits girls from attending school and favours reintroducing the full range of Sharia punishments.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP