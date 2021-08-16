Afghanistan: Ashraf Ghani Allegedly Fled Kabul With Helicopter & 4 Cars Stuffed With Cash

After a stunning 2-week capitulation, the Afghan government finally surrendered to the Taliban forces which breached the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul on Sunday. Later in the day, while the military group, which now goes by the name 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', reached the Presidential palace to negotiate on the terms of the 'peaceful transfer' of power with the government, President Ashraf Ghani along with his officials fled from the country, leaving the residents alone in panic and fear. Ashraf Ghani, as per fresh reports, however, ensured his well-being as while fleeing he took along four cars brimming with money. Reports, further add that besides that, he took a bag crammed with money in the helicopter.

"Not all cash managed to squeeze in, and some of the money was left lying on the airfield,” the report further added.

Referring to President Ashraf Ghani, Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi said in a tweet, that they "tied our hands behind our backs and sold the homeland, damn the rich man and his gang." The information of Ashraf fleeing from Afghanistan was put forth in the public domain by Senior Afghan leader and Head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah through a video. In his first statement thereafter, Ashraf Ghani had defended his action of fleeing the country, saying that he had no other choice. “The Taliban have made it to a point remove me, they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bleeding flood, I thought it was best to get out,” he had said.

Taliban takeover

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, the Taliban has launched an offensive taking over cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, gradually encircling the government in Kabul. While Kandahar and Herat fell on Thursday, forcing government officials and their entourage to flee to the airport to escape the city by air, Mazar-e-Sharif fell on Friday, while Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah on Saturday, strengthening the Taliban's stronghold. Finally, on Sunday, as US troops evacuated all their diplomats, fleeing via helicopters, the Taliban held talks with the Ghani government and took over Kabul along with the Afghan military.