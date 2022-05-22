Afghanistan: At Least Three People Injured In Blast In Kabul; Investigation Underway

In a shocking development from Afghanistan, at least three people have been injured in a blast that took place in the vicinity of Police District 10 in Kabul on Sunday, May 22. The explosion has been confirmed by the Taliban's Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson Abdul Nafe Takor, ANI cited CGTN report. Takor said that three people including two Taliban members were injured in the blast that occurred on the Kabul airport main road.

Abdul Nafe Takor said that the investigation regarding the explosion was being carried out. The blast took place when a gathering mourning the death anniversary of the Taliban's former leader Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour was being held in the same vicinity. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul. The blast in Kabul comes after an attack on the Taliban convoy occurred in Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan's Balk province on Thursday, May 19. The attack was caused by a magnetic mini-explosion and the responsibility for the blast was claimed by Tahreek-e-Azadi Afghanistan. Khalid Pasoon, spokesperson for the Tahreek-e-Azadi Afghanistan said that 10 civilians died and 12 people were wounded in the attack. The wounded civilians were taken to a military hospital for treatment. Pasoon said that the truck that was carrying civilian personnel of the Taliban forces was destroyed in the blast.

Blast at Ayuob Saber Mosque in Kabul

Earlier on May 13, at least three people were injured in the explosion that took place at the Ayuob Saber Mosque in Kabul during Friday prayers, ANI cited TOLO News report. Earlier on April 30, as many as 10 people died and 15 others were wounded in the explosions that were reported at the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in Kabul, ANI reported citing Khaama Press. It is to mention here that the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15. Since then, the Taliban has been announcing new rules related to work, rights of women and education in Afghanistan. Eight months after the Taliban takeover, there has been a rise in attacks in Afghanistan with a resurgence of extremist groups. The attacks have been condemned by the international community including the United Nations.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/Representative