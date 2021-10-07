Afghanistan: Blast At Religious School In Khost Province Claims 7 Lives, Injures 15

An explosive device went off in Afghanistan's Khost city on 6 October, killing seven people and injuring 15 others, news agency Sputnik reported citing a security source. The incident took place at Mazharul Alum Madrasa, also known as Mazharul Alum religious school. This blast comes at a time when the country is facing social, political and economic crisis with several rights organisations calling on the world leaders to step forward to improve the deteriorating situation in the war-torn country, which is being controlled by the Taliban.

The official, Mawlawi Mohammad Sabir Sabari, said the explosion took place in Mazharul Alum Madrasa (Mazharul Alum religious school) late Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

Moreover, Sabari informed that a student was busy dismantling a mine when the explosive device went off and inflicted the casualties. The condition of the injured is stable, he added.

The incident occured days after an explosion took place near Eid Gah mosque in Kabul. A source in the Taliban told Sputnik that 12 people were killed in the blast, while 32 sustained injuries. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the blast. Later, a spokesman for the interim government said that three people were held in connection with the attack.

Twin blasts in Kabul claim many lives

In August, Kabul was struck with twin blasts, leading to heavy casualties, including Afghan civilians and US Force's members. According to Afghanistan and US officials, at least 60 Afghans and over 10 Americans were killed in the attacks, while over 140 Afghans and 15 US servicemen were wounded. Several reports surfaced at that time also claimed that more than 100 were killed in the blasts.

Meanwhile, the CNN reported that the ISIS-K suicide bomber, who killed US service members and hundreds of Afghans in a terrorist attack at Kabul Airport in late August, had been released from a prison near Kabul just days before the Taliban assumed control of the area. It is to mention that situation in Afghanistan continues to worsen following the Taliban's takeover. Since 15 August, people have been desperate to leave the war-torn nation, dreading the supreme governing reins of the Taliban. The extremist group has imposed several restrictions against the citizens, especially women and inflicted atrocities despite promises of respecting everyone in line with Islamic beliefs.

