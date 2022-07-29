Afghanistan: Explosion Rocks Stadium In Kabul During Shpageeza Cricket League Match

An explosion was reported in the Kabul International Cricket Stadium during a T20 event on Friday, according to local media reports. The blast set off in the stands during Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB)'s annual Shpageeza Cricket League.

Reports suggest that the players were rushed to safety soon after the incident. Shocking visuals emerging from the stadium show chaos as spectators tried to flee. Details on casualties are awaited.

Kabul International Cricket Stadium is located in the capital city. It was opened in 2011 and has a seating capacity of 6,000. It is located close to the multi-purpose Ghazi Stadium.

Unrest in Afghanistan since Taliban's takeover

Since the Taliban seized power in August last year, there has been an increase in incidents of terror activities, explosions, and suicide attacks in Afghanistan. The number of Islamic State (IS) terrorist organisation members has also increased in Afghanistan, Russia has claimed.

Despite the Taliban's claims that ISIS does not physically exist in the Islamic country and does not pose a threat, the group had claimed responsibility for deadly attacks on schools, mosques, and cars.

On Tuesday, two children were killed and 10 others were wounded after an explosion in Afghanistan's Zabul province. Last week, two civilians and 28 others, including five Taliban members, were injured in a bomb blast.

Last month, IS attacked a Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul, which claimed the lives of dozens of Sikhs and Taliban members. On Wednesday too, a bomb exploded near the Gurudwara but no one was injured.