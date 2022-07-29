Last Updated:

Afghanistan: Explosion Rocks Stadium In Kabul During Shpageeza Cricket League Match

Reports suggest that the players were rushed to safety after the incident. Shocking visuals emerging from the stadium show chaos as spectators tried to flee.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Afghanistan

Image: @Worldsource24/Twitter


An explosion was reported in the Kabul International Cricket Stadium during a T20 event on Friday, according to local media reports. The blast set off in the stands during Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB)'s annual Shpageeza Cricket League.

Reports suggest that the players were rushed to safety soon after the incident. Shocking visuals emerging from the stadium show chaos as spectators tried to flee. Details on casualties are awaited.

Kabul International Cricket Stadium is located in the capital city. It was opened in 2011 and has a seating capacity of 6,000. It is located close to the multi-purpose Ghazi Stadium.

READ | Afghanistan: Kabul reports another explosion in Karte Parwan Gurudwara; 2nd in a month

Unrest in Afghanistan since Taliban's takeover

Since the Taliban seized power in August last year, there has been an increase in incidents of terror activities, explosions, and suicide attacks in Afghanistan. The number of Islamic State (IS) terrorist organisation members has also increased in Afghanistan, Russia has claimed.

READ | BJP voices concerns about safety of Sikhs in Afghanistan following explosion near Gurdwara

Despite the Taliban's claims that ISIS does not physically exist in the Islamic country and does not pose a threat, the group had claimed responsibility for deadly attacks on schools, mosques, and cars.

On Tuesday, two children were killed and 10 others were wounded after an explosion in Afghanistan's Zabul province. Last week, two civilians and 28 others, including five Taliban members, were injured in a bomb blast.

READ | Russia stresses need to release Afghanistan's assets 'illegally' held by US

Last month, IS attacked a Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul, which claimed the lives of dozens of Sikhs and Taliban members. On Wednesday too, a bomb exploded near the Gurudwara but no one was injured.

READ | IS terrorists tripled to nearly 6,000 since Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan: Russian MFA
READ | US Senators ask UN to not offer seat to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan over human rights abuses
First Published:
COMMENT