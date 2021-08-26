Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Taliban Appoints Ministers; Afghans Locked In Till Aug 31

Quick links:
Credits-AP/PTI
The Taliban gave the United States an ultimatum after the global pressure for extension increased. However, turning a deaf ear to the urge of the international community, and complying with the terrorist group, the Joe Biden administration on August 24 made it clear that it would be leaving Afghanistan on the scheduled date. President Joe Biden said that the country is “on pace” to complete its pullout from the war-ravaged nation. He added that contingency plans were being put together in case America fails to meet the self-imposed deadline.
While facing resistance from the Northern Alliance led by Ahmad Massoud, the Taliban kept on framing points for government formation in Afghanistan, and on August 23 announced that a 12 member council would actually run the war-torn country. To make the council 'inclusive', and probably to please the people of Afghanistan, the terrorist group include a few members of the previous Afghan governments, which included former President Hamid Karzai, and Abdullah Abdullah, the chief of the High Council for National Reconciliation.
On August 24, it even made key appointments. Former Guantanamo detainee Mullah Abdul Qayyum Zakir was appointed as the acting Defence Minister. Among other appointments include, Najibullah being given the post of Intelligence Chief of Afghanistan while the post of the Finance Minister being given to Gul Agha. Sakhaullah has been made the Head of Education, and Abdul Baqi will be the acting Head of Higher Education. Sadr Ibrahim has been named as the acting interior minister.
It all started in 2001, when four commercial flights were hijacked, two of which were flown into the World Trade Centre in New York, one in the Pentagon building in Washington, and one in a field in Pennsylvania, killing over 3,000 people. The responsibility of the attacks was taken by Al-Qaeda, whose leader Osama Bin Laden was lying in the protection of the Taliban, the ruler of Afghanistan back then. In a bid to extradite Osama Bin Laden, the United States approached the Taliban but when they refused to help, the military intervened. They removed the Taliban and pledged to form a democratic form of government there, which was indeed formed in 2004.
As per reports, in 2020, the US signed a deal with the Taliban for peace in Afghanistan. As part of the deal, the US and NATO agreed to withdraw all troops from the country within 14 months. The incumbent President Joe Biden, keeping in line with the agreement announced that the troops would all be withdrawn on August 31, steps toward which the US started taking from July itself. Making the best use of the opportunity to re-establish its regime, the Taliban started capturing one territory after the other and finally surrounded the capital city-Kabul, forcing the Ashraf Ghani-led government to surrender.