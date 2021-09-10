Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: US Welcomes Taliban's Actions; India Backs Inclusive Govt

India's Ambassador to the UN TS Tirumurti called for an inclusive dispensation by the Taliban in Afghanistan with the representation of all sections of the society. The Indian ambassador stated that an inclusive and negotiated political statement in Afghanistan would gain greater international acceptance and legitimacy.

He remarked, "Uncertainties abound about the future of the Afghan people, as well as about sustaining and building on the gains achieved over the last two decades. In this context, we reiterate the need for the voices of Afghan women to be heard aspirations of Afghan children to be realized and the rights of minorities to be protected. We call on humanitarian assistance to be provided urgently and underline the need to provide unhindered access to the UN and other agencies in this regard."