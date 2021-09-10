Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: US Welcomes Taliban's Actions; India Backs Inclusive Govt

Quick links:
India's Ambassador to the UN TS Tirumurti called for an inclusive dispensation by the Taliban in Afghanistan with the representation of all sections of the society. The Indian ambassador stated that an inclusive and negotiated political statement in Afghanistan would gain greater international acceptance and legitimacy.
He remarked, "Uncertainties abound about the future of the Afghan people, as well as about sustaining and building on the gains achieved over the last two decades. In this context, we reiterate the need for the voices of Afghan women to be heard aspirations of Afghan children to be realized and the rights of minorities to be protected. We call on humanitarian assistance to be provided urgently and underline the need to provide unhindered access to the UN and other agencies in this regard."
UN Security Council Debate on #Afghanistan
United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan head Deborah Lyons told the UNSC that the Taliban has not won the confidence of the people yet. While maintaining that the UN will stand with the people, she warned that Afghanistan’s humanitarian catastrophe can deepen even further if the international community fails to take some immediate critical steps. She called upon the terrorist group to enable all the UN personnel to live and work in safety.
Lyons observed, "The rights of all Afghans -especially women and girls- must be protected. Restrictions, beatings and intimidation of protestors and media do not indicate an effort to understand the legitimate grievances of many Afghans who fear for their futures. The UN hopes that the Taliban will not risk squandering the potential generosity of the international community by governing against the explicit interests and rights of their own people, as well as by failing to take decisive action against terrorism."
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked the Taliban for allowing an evacuation flight to leave Kabul. The Qatar Airways flight which departed from Afghanistan had US citizens and permanent residents on board. He added, "Our team in Doha, as well as Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, have been in regular contact with Taliban officials in recent days, and we have stressed that additional steps such as these will be similarly positively viewed by the international community".
The National Resistance Front under the leadership of Afghanistan's 'caretaker' president Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud tried their best to prevent the terror group from capturing Panjshir. On September 5, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan suffered a big setback after its spokesperson Fahim Dashty and General Sahib Abdul Wadood Zhor were killed during the fighting with the terrorist outfit. Even though the Taliban claimed that it had taken over the province on Monday, the NRF called upon people to continue their resistance.
In an audio message posted on his Facebook page on September 6, Massoud expressed condolences with those martyred in the battle with the Taliban. Appealing for international support, he added, "Taliban have become more radical. Taliban are not Afghans, they are outsiders and work for outsiders and their mission is to keep the country isolated from the rest of the world. All Afghans should fight against the Taliban in any form possible. Resistance is still alive". While Massoud is believed to be in hiding in Panjshir, the Taliban claimed that Saleh has fled to Tajikistan.
After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, several persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. This includes the death of at least 169 Afghans, 11 US Marines, a US Navy sailor, and a US Army soldier in a suicide bombing at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport on August 26. This led to US airstrikes on terrorists belonging to ISIS-K which claimed responsibility for this attack.
On August 31, the Taliban gained control of the Kabul airport after the last batch of US troops left Afghanistan. Though the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet on Tuesday which neither has women nor mainstream politicians from previous regimes. While Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's Rehbari Shura, is the new Prime Minister, he has two deputies in Mullah Baradar and Mawlavi Hanafi. Another terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani is the Interior Minister whereas Taliban founder Mullah Omar's son Mullah Yaqoob has been named the Defence Minister.