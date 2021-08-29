Afghanistan Crisis: Protesters Rally In Greece Blaming Pakistan For Taliban Takeover

As chaos continues to engulf Afghanistan after the Taliban took over, scores of people protested against Pakistan in front of the Greek Parliament on August 29. According to ANI, the people assembled in front of the Greek parliament and later marched to the US Embassy. The demonstrators accused Pakistan for the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

Protests against Pakistan outside the Greek Parliament

The protesters were raising slogans against Pakistan saying, "Who killed Afghanistan- Pakistan Pakistan", "Pakistan supports terrorists" and "Stop killing Afghans". Pakistan has been repeatedly accused of providing shelter and logistical support to the Taliban on its soil. Pakistan has also been accused of bolstering "proxy wars" in the war-torn country. People assembled for the rally in front of the Greek parliament and then proceeded to march towards the US Embassy.

Last week, hundreds of people including Afghans held a protest march in Thessaloniki city of Greece against the Taliban and Pakistan. According to ANI, approximately 600 Afghans, Baloch and Kurds participated in the rally while holding black. Red, and green flags. The demonstrators also held posters with their demands such as "pray for Afghanistan" and also raised slogans against Pakistan. Pakistan has been repeatedly accused of sheltering the Taliban since the insurgents started making taking control over the war-ravaged country.

Several rallies and protests have been taking place across the globe since August 15 when the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan. Afghan nationals and their allies have protested in countries around the world, in solidarity with Afghans. Earlier on Saturday, protest against the Taliban were held across the globe in more than 30 cities, including Washington, London and Berlin. The demonstrators have called for support of Afghans as the evacuation process nears the August 31 deadline.

Massive numbers of Afghan demonstrators in the United Kingdom took to the streets to stage a protest against the self-imposed regime in Afghanistan. Following the Taliban's takeover, approximately 1000 people including Afghan nationals living in the United States gathered outside the White House on Saturday, August 28, ANI reported citing NHK World. The protesters urged the US government to help Afghans in fleeing the war-torn country.

(With inputs from ANI)