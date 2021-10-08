Afghanistan: Deadly Explosion At Mosque In Kunduz Claims Lives Of Many, Injures Several

An explosion at a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province on Friday, 8 October, killed and wounded at least 100 people, said a Taliban police official as per AP. The explosion was followed by a separate blast through a Shia mosque during the Friday prayer in the same province. While no group has claimed the responsibility for the blast, ever since Afghanistan was reconquered by the Taliban, the attacks of its rival terrorist affiliate, Islamic State (IS) have drastically increased.

Earlier on Sunday, 3 October, 12 people lost their lives and 32 others were left wounded in a blast at a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul. The incident earlier this week took place in a crowded place where 30 were killed and 70 injured in a mosque blast in the Afghan city Kunduz. As per a CNN report, an official with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Sara Chare said that some of the wounded from the blast at the Shia mosque on Friday were brought to the NGO’s facility in the city of Kunduz. The official reportedly said that the number of causalities could be higher.

Kunduz provincial spokesperson Matiullah Rohani told the US media outlet that a suicide attacker was responsible for the explosion at the Sayed Abad mosque during Friday prayers. Meanwhile, the Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said on Twitter, “Security forces are at the scene, and investigation is underway.” Additionally, Sputnik has stated that the attack took place at around 1:30 PM (local time).

Blast At Religious School In Khost Province Kills 7

Earlier, on Wednesday, 6 October, an explosion in Afghanistan’s Khost city killed seven and wounded 15 others, reported Sputnik citing a source in security forces. This incident took place at Mazharul Alum Madrasa, also known as Mazharul Alum religious school. The explosions across the country are coming at a time when Afghanistan is dealing with a socio-economic crisis amid Taliban rule after the extremist group marched into the capital on August 15.

The official, Mawlawi Mohammad Sabir Sabari, said the explosion took place in Mazharul Alum Madrasa (Mazharul Alum religious school) late Wednesday, as per Xinhua.

IMAGE: AP