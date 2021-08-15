Afghanistan Defence Min Asks Citizens Not To 'panic', Dubs Kabul 'safe' Despite Surrender

Witnessing the mass exodus unfolding in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the war-torn country, Afghanistan Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi on Sunday asserted that Kabul, earlier breached by the military group, was 'safe' and asked the citizens not to 'panic'. Addressing the media, he assured that the government and the international organisations are negotiating with the Taliban to defend the capital city and protect civilians.

"International media must stop being the first to report doom and gloom," Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi said. Earlier Republic Media Network brought to you exclusive images of jam-packed roads, as the residents of Kabul attempted to escape via the roads as air travel seemed difficult.

The statement of the Defence Minister may be a ray of hope for the residents, especially when President Ashraf Ghani and Vice President Amrullah Saleh have left Kabul and handed over their powers to a powerful council. The council, at present, is negotiating with the Taliban representatives. Sources have reported that an interim government led by the Taliban has been announced. The new Afghanistan government will be reportedly led by top Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Current situation

The development came after the fall of Mazar-e-Sharif - a heavily defended city late on Saturday and the fall of Jalalabad on Sunday morning. With control over Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad adding to their previous gains, the Taliban confined the Ashraf Ghani-led government to the center and east, and given this major leverage, the nation failed to protect its capital. The militant group took over all border posts leading to Kabul, leaving only Kabul airport as the remaining exit from the war-torn nation. The Taliban then issued a statement saying that they have no plans to take the Afghan capital by force, following which the Afghan government, via its interim interior minister, said that there would be no fighting and that a peaceful transfer of power was being worked out, confirming that the government had surrendered.

Image Credits: GeneralBismillahMohammadi/Twitter/AP