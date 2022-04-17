Afghanistan's former President Hamid Karzai on Saturday slammed Pakistan for its brutal airstrike in Khost and Kunar provinces. Calling it a "crime against humanity", Karzai flagged that the attacks were a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty. According to a report by TOLO News, Karzai also stressed that the airstrikes in the two Afghan provinces, which killed dozens, were "a violation of international norms".

The Ex-Afghan President's comments come after Taliban officials confirmed that a Pakistan aircraft rained arbitrary strikes on Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan on April 15. As per reports, at least 26 Pakistani aircraft targetted several villages- Mirpar, Mandeh, Shadi, and Kai in the Spurra district of Khost province. The spokesperson for the Taliban police chief of the region confirmed the attack while speaking to the Sobh newspaper. Over 30 people, including women and children, have been killed in the airstrikes. Pakistani media on Friday also reported that several "anti-government" militants were killed in North Waziristan.

In Kunar district, the Pakistani planes bombed Pesa Mila and Mir Safar regions, Khaama Press reported. According to Afghanistan Times, Pakistan had targeted the strike on refugees in Khost who migrated to Afghanistan a few years ago. Notably, this is the first-ever Pakistan military aircraft has shelled on Afghan soil under the Taliban regime, Habib Khan founder of Afghan Peace Watch (an independent peace watchdog) said in a Twitter post.

Taliban FM summons Pakistan envoy

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Taliban interim Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Pakistan's ambassador in Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan to convey concerns over the erratic attack.

"Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul Summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today. Along with the IEA Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, the session also included Deputy Defense Minister Alhaj Mullah Shirin Akhund where the Afghan side condemned the recent," Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, said in a Twitter post.

نن مې د بهرنیو چارو وزارت ته په کابل کې د پاکستان سفیر احضار کړی.

په دغه ناسته کې د ملي دفاع وزارت مرستیال محترم الحاج ملا شیرین اخند هم ګډون درلود، د پاکستاني ځواکونو له لوري تازه په خوست او ګنړ کې ترسره شوي بریدونه وغندل او په ټینګار سره مې د بیا تکرار د مخنیوي غوښتنه وکړه. pic.twitter.com/zVKX01JUsR — Amir Khan Muttaqi | امیرخان متقی (@FMMuttaqi) April 16, 2022

Taliban & Afghan envoys condemn Pakistan airstrikes

The Taliban also issued a warning to Pakistan over the killing of Afghanistan citizens. "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns Pakistan’s attacks on refugees in Khost and Kunar,” said Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid in an audio message to national reporters. He further warned Islamabad to "not test the patience of Afghans" and stressed, "same mistake again...will have bad consequences." Mujahid also stated that the "cruelty" would have a way for "enmity" between Kabul and Islamabad. "The Pakistan side must know ...a war will only cause instability in the region," he added.

1/2- The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns Pakistan's attacks on refugees in Khost and Kunar.



IEA calls on the Pakistani side not to test the patience of Afghans on such issues and not repeat the same mistake again otherwise it will have bad consequences. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) April 16, 2022

Afghanistan Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Mohammad Ashraf Haidari also took to Twitter to slam Pakistan for its "rogue military attack" leading to unprecedented atrocities for hundreds of citizens living in the Khost and Kunar provinces. Separately, the Afghan embassy in Colombo also condemned Pakistani aggression in the "strongest possible terms".

The atrocities by the rogue military of #Pakistan across Afghanistan first by enabling #Taliban to topple our democracy and destroy our service-delivery infrastructure and now directly carrying out airstrikes in the Afghan territory must see punitive action under the @UN Charter. https://t.co/F7LYX6Isf3 — Ambassador M. Ashraf Haidari (@MAshrafHaidari) April 17, 2022

We condemn in the strongest terms possible Pakistani aggression, carrying out airstrikes in the Afghan territory --Kunar and Khost-- and killing over 40 innocents, including children. We call on @UN SC to take punitive action against this aggression consistent with the Charter. https://t.co/lKOz0LFgek — Afghan Embassy Colombo (@AfghanistanInLK) April 17, 2022

Meanwhile, TOLO News analysts also indicated that the attacks were a threat to Afghanistan's territorial sovereignty. "The airstrikes and ground operations conducted by the Pakistan forces alongside the (Durand Line) in Khost and Kunar are an obvious violation and interference in Afghan airspace and territory," the media outlet said, citing Sadeq Shinwari who is a political analyst. Meanwhile, hundreds of civilians in Khost poured into the streets chanting anti-Pakistan slogans later on Saturday.

