Afghanistan Facing ' The Darkest Moments' With Institutionalised Oppression Of Women: UN

Almost a year after the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan in August 2021, the United Nations (UN) human rights chief told the Human Rights Council on Wednesday that the people in the war-torn nation are experiencing some of “the darkest moments” in a generation. UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said, “In the wake of years of conflict, and since the takeover by the Taliban in August last year, the country has been plunged into a deep economic, social, humanitarian and human rights crisis”.

Bachelet also hailed the courage of Afghan women in demanding their inalienable rights in the “critical” situation under the repression of the Taliban’s codes of conduct. The UN High Commissioner further cited a school ban affecting 1.1 million secondary school girls as well as other decrees including the enforcement of the hijab rule and restrictions on women’s access to jobs.

“Let me be clear: what we are witnessing today in Afghanistan is the institutionalized, systematic oppression of women,” the High Commissioner stated.

Bachelet raised concerns over human rights violations

The UN High Commissioner has also expressed concerns over the alleged human rights violations and abuses against civilians in the northern Afghan provinces. Bachelet noted the arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings, and torture, calling on all parties to the conflict to “observe restraint and to fully respect international human rights law”. She averred that despite Taliban authorities ‘ repeated commitments to respect human rights, the civic space has shrunk rapidly and dramatically since their return to Kabul.

“Restrictions on freedom of opinion and expression, the right to peaceful assembly, and the right to participate in public affairs have all had a chilling effect on individuals and communities,” reminded the rights chief.

Further, she also assured that the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) will continue to work with the de facto authorities to promote and protect the human rights of all people in Afghanistan. She maintained the need for “concerted work by the de facto authorities, renewed space for civil society and support by the international community” to safeguard the human rights of everyone in the war-torn nation.

“The representation of all Afghans in policy and decision-making processes will be crucial” to this end and require “listening to the voices of women and girls” as well as “heeding the calls of religious and ethnic minorities,” she outlined.

