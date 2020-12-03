Afghanistan Government, Taliban Leaders Announce Breakthrough In Peace Negotiations

In a significant step towards peace, the Afghanistan government and Taliban leaders announce reaching an understanding on Wednesday, December 2. The preliminary deal marks the first written agreement between the government forces and Taliban in 19 years of war.

Afghan peace talks began on September 12 in the Qatari capital of Doha, where the Taliban has an office, but soon hit an impass over procedural matters. The negotiators were divided about which form of Islamic law should govern disputes between the sides. The latest agreement on the preamble of the peace negotiation will allow the negotiators to move on to substantive issues, including ceasefire discussions.

Nader Nadery of the Afghan government's negotiation team and Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem announced the breakthrough on Twitter simultaneously.

The procedure including its preamble of the negotiation has been finalized and from now on, the nogtiation will begin on the agenda — Nader Nadery (@N_Nadery) December 2, 2020

The procedures including its preamble of the Intra-Afghan Negotiations has been finalized and from now on, the negotiations will begin on the agenda. — Dr.M.Naeem (@IeaOffice) December 2, 2020

The development comes amid a sharp rise in clashes between the government forces and Taliban fighters on the ground. The announcement has been welcomed by the international community as a 'springboard to peace'. US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad welcomed the agreement in a series of tweets. He congratulated both sides on their perseverance and said "this is what the Afghan people want and deserve".

1/4 I welcome the news from #Doha that the two Afghan sides have reached a significant milestone: A three-page agreement codifing rules and procedures for their negotiations on a political roadmap and a comprehensive ceasefire. — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) December 2, 2020

2/4 This agreement demonstrates that the negotiating parties can agree on tough issues. We congratulate both sides on their perseverance. We thank #Qatar for its facilitating role as host. — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) December 2, 2020

3/4 The people of #Afghanistan now expect rapid progress on a political roadmap and a ceasefire. We understand their desire and we support them. — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) December 2, 2020

4/4 As negotiations on a political roadmap and permanent ceasefire begin, we will work hard with all sides for serious reduction of violence and even a ceasefire during this period. This is what the Afghan people want and deserve. — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) December 2, 2020

Last month, the Taliban had questioned the legitimacy of President Ashraf Ghani's administration and refused to accept the negotiating team as 'representatives of the Afghan government' as referred to on the agreement preamble. As per reports, both sides have kept aside some contentious issues to deal with separately.

Meanwhile, the United States is preparing to withdraw its troops from the war-torn country at the earliest. The Trump administration is expected to cut the number of US forces in Afghanistan almost in half by January 15.

