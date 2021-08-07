Afghanistan Gurdwara's Nishan Sahib Restored After Taliban Faces Backlash For Removal

Nishan Sahib, the Sikh religious flag which was removed from the rooftop of a significant gurdwara in Afghanistan’s Chamkani area of Paktia province, has been restored. As global pressure mounted along with India’s criticism, reports stated that Taliban officials and security forces visited Gurdwara Tahla Sahib with the insurgent group saying that the gurdwara will continue its functioning. The restoration of the Nishan Sahib came on August 6 after India denounced the act and reiterated its staunch belief that Afghan’s future must be one where the interests of all communities must be safeguarded.

“We condemn this act and reiterate India's firm belief that Afghanistan's future must be one where the interest of all sections of Afghan society including minorities and women are protected,” ANI quoted government sources as saying after several social media posts and media reports showed the visuals of the holy place without the religious flag. The Gurdwara Thala Sahib holds huge historic significance as it was visited by the founder of the Sikh religion, Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

The reports of the removal of Nishan Sahib from the gurdwara in the Chamkani area came after just last week, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) called on the central government and the Afghanistan government to ensure the safety of Sikhs living in the country as Taliban continues its offensive. SGPC is the body responsible for the management of gurdwaras and Sikh places of worship in three states; Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh and union territory of Chandigarh. As per reports, SGPC chief secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami had even warned that the security and safety of the Sikh community living in Afghanistan could be endangered, asking the Centre to intervene.

As the United States ramped up its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban has unleashed one of the most raging attacks and has already acquired major provinces. From the loss of property, federal jobs to the reimposition of repressive laws that defined their rule, the country is battling with a crisis of unprecedented magnitude. While the Afghan Vice President has blamed Pakistan for harbouring and assisting Taliban militants, President Ashraf Ghani has said that “the current situation is due to a sudden decision on the withdrawal of the international troops.”

India's Envoy Calls For Zero Tolerance For Terrorism

Meanwhile, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), TS Tirumurti on August 6 said that there should be zero tolerance for terrorism in any form, and manifestations for enduring peace in the war-stricken Afghanistan must be dismantled. He also said that terrorist-safe havens must be destroyed. On Friday, Tirumurti addressed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Afghanistan noting that it is essential to make sure Kabul and its neighbours are not threatened by terrorism among other issues.

IMAGE: AP/Twitter