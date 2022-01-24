Afghanistan: Heavy Snowfall Kills 42, Hundreds Of Houses Destroyed In The Last 20 Days

At least 42 people have been reported dead and 76 have been wounded due to heavy snowfall in 15 provinces in the past 20 days in war-torn Afghanistan. According to the officials in the Ministry of Disaster Management, the team has delivered emergency aid to the victims, and the officials are continuously working to prevent further damage to lives and property caused by calamities, reported Khaama Press.

According to a Khaama Press report, the Deputy of the Ministry of Disaster Management, Enayatullah Shuja, said that due to heavy snowfall, hundreds of people were left stranded outside in the harsh weather. Many were left outside on several highways and were rescued after the calamity.

The Ministry stated that the rescue operation was underway and that the number of fatalities was likely to rise. Shuja stated that the officials of the department are working with different aid agencies to deliver emergency assistance to those affected due to heavy snowfall in the region.

Meanwhile, 28 people were reported dead after two earthquakes in the western Badghis province destroyed more than 1,000 houses last week. Heavy snowfall and winter have added to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan crisis

The country under the rule of the Taliban is already facing high unemployment, starvation, and a famine-like situation. As per media reports, more than half the Afghan population is in extreme need of life-saving assistance, medical aid, food, and water.

Ever since the Taliban seized power, the country has been facing an extremely chaotic situation. The country lacks enough food for its people, basic necessities, and medical facilities, and the financial crisis is at its peak. However, the international community has extended humanitarian aid to the country, but it has not been able to alleviate poverty and starvation in the country.

Across the border, in Afghanistan, more than 300 houses were completely destroyed after the snowfall. Meanwhile, in Pakistan, at least 93 people have died and 76 have been injured due to heavy snowfall and harsh weather conditions. The weather forecast department has predicted that harsher weather is expected in the coming days.

Image: AP