Afghanistan: Household Valuables Up For Sale On Kabul Streets As Afghans Face Cash Crunch

Lakhs of people are struggling to run away from worn-torn Afghanistan, after the Taliban on August 15 took charge of the landlocked country, almost 20 years after they were expelled by the US-led coalition. The United Nations had earlier predicted the fleeing of nearly half a million Afghans from the nation by the end of the year while urging all neighbouring countries to permit the refugees by keeping their international borders open.

In line with the present situation, the country is witnessing a huge surge in the sales of home properties in Kabul and other parts of the country. Streets in Afghan cities have become a flea market as people are selling their belongings to the ones who are on the run need financial stock to escape their motherland or to make their living out of it. Notably, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has declined their transactions with Afghanistan while seizing its access to funds. Moreover, banks across the nation are still under lock, while ATM machines have failed to dispense cash.

People in Afghanistan sell valuables in depts of despair

The Afghans are now selling their valuables at the lowest possible price. "Household items worth 1,00,000 Afghan afghani are being sold for 20,000," said an Afghan citizen Laal Gul.

“I sold my items for less than half their value. I bought a refrigerator for 25,000 afghanis and sold it for 5,000. There is no way. What am I to do? My children need food at night,” added Gul while speaking with TOLONews.

The road leading to Chaman-e-Hozori, a park in Kabul has become overwhelmed with household necessities including carpets, refrigerators, and television sets.

Afghans share anguish

A former police official, Mohammad Agha lamented the uncertain future of the nation and said that he had been working at the market for the past ten days. Agha also grieved that the government failed to pay his salary and that he had nothing to do except selling his belongings.

Others too shared their stories alike. A resident of Kabul, Merajuddin said, "I am an electrical engineer. My son graduated from the geology faculty. We are both unemployed. We have come to sell our belongings and find the money for food. We have a family to look after."

The current catastrophe comes at a time when neighbouring countries are already sheltering nearly 2.2 million Afghan refugees while more than 3.5 million people have been forced to flee their residences within Afghanistan's borders.

Moreover, the year brought agony to the lives of Afghans as they had to deal with a severe drought which led to food shortages across the country. A UN World Food Programme (WFP) report in June stated that 14 Million people, which constitutes more than a third of the population was suffering from hunger.

