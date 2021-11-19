Afghanistan, Iran Seek Improved Bilateral Ties; Set Up Joint Committees In Various Sectors

Afghanistan and Iran have set up several committees for the expansion of cooperation between both the nations in terms of economy, agriculture, railways, trade and investment, said the Afghan Ministry of Finance. As per Tolo News, the committees between both the countries were established during a meeting between Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi's, and members of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

As per the report, many terms were agreed to during the meeting, including the export of oil and flour to Afghanistan. Additionally, it was also decided that representatives from both nations would be appointed. Other terms agreed jointly by Afghanistan and Iran included investigation of Khaf-Herat railway project.

The media outlet stated Iran and China would build and fund the Herat-Mazar and Wakhan-Kashgar railways. Other terms include investment in the agriculture sector, creation of joint chamber of commerce between Afghanistan and Iran, visas for traders and investors, and addressing fuel conflicts, etc.

Tolo News quoted a spokesperson of Afghan's Ministry of Finance as saying, "Most of our trade challenges were in Iran. When our traders are buying the goods, they are not processed on time, visas are not issued on time."

Meanwhile, the Taliban’s Nooruddin Azizi said that the country is working on ramping up exports to Iran. The agreed committees have started operations in trade, commerce, mining, banking, customs, and cultural sectors. Afghanistan is mostly dependent on Iran for goods and fuel. As per the report, economists believe that the creation of the joint committees has the potential to improve the war-torn Afghanistan's struggling economy.

Karzai meets Iran's envoy to Kabul

Earlier on Wednesday, 17 November, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai met with Iran’s special envoy to Afghanistan. As per Tolo News, the Iranian envoy Hassan Kazimi Qomi, Karzai exchanged views on Iran-Afghanistan relations. Notably, earlier this week, Iran's special envoy to Afghanistan also held a meeting with Taliban co-founder and acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Meanwhile, Saeed Khatibzade, a spokeswoman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, said that the global community is calling for an inclusive government in Afghanistan while noting that Iran will not suspend its support to Afghan citizens.

(IMAGE: Mohammad Naeem/Twitter)