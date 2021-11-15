Afghanistan: ISIS-K Claims Responsibility For Bus Explosion In Kabul Killing 3 Civilians

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan branch (ISIS-K) has confirmed that a recent explosion that killed three Afghan residents and left six others wounded was conducted by them. According to Khaama Press, representatives from the group said that they had planted bombs in the bus which exploded on Saturday in Dasht-e-Barchi, a suburb in western Kabul. Notably, ISIS-K claimed the death toll to be 20. However, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid reported only one civilian causality adding that three were wounded.

Both Taliban and ISIS-K have been contesting for power in the central Asian country. Daesh has refused to recognise the Taliban government and stepped up targeted attacks across Afghanistan. The group has particularly targeted the Shia community, whom they deem as heretics.

Explosion in a bus

On Saturday, an explosion hit a bus in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul. Khaama Press reported the death toll to be three with severe wounds inflicted upon six others. In the aftermath of the attack, the Afghan Journalists Centre said that Hamid Seighani, a well-known journalist in the country was killed. But a later report in the Khama Press clarified that Saighani was assassinated separately in North Kabul.

Amidst increased attack, a Canada-based think tank, IFFRAS, has suggested that anti-Taliban forces might 'gravitate' towards Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) if the Taliban is unable to contain a series of bombings by the ISIS-K terrorists. Afghanistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks in recent weeks, particularly suicide bombing by ISIS-K terrorists, according to ANI. According to The International Forum for Right and Security (IFFRAS), ISIS and its Afghan affiliate ISIS-K are snapping at the Taliban.

The International Forum for Rights and Security(IFFRAS) has said that nearly 10 weeks after gaining power over Afghanistan, the Taliban has found themselves in a "fix". The Taliban is not in a position to cut their ties with al-Qaeda as they are involved in a war with ISIS-K. Afghanistan has witnessed an increase in attacks in recent weeks which has become a concern for the Taliban, according to ANI. Moreover, the Taliban caretaker government is struggling to gain recognition from the international community.

Image: AP