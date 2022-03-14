Afghanistan: Kabul Residents Urge Taliban Govt To Control Price Of Essential Commodities

Local residents in Kabul have voiced their complaints about the high prices of food materials. Dozens of people in Kabul have stressed that there has been no reduction witnessed in food prices even though the dollar's value has reduced against the Afghan currency, ANI, citing Tolo News, reported. The people called on the Taliban-led government to take measures in order to control the price of essential commodities.

Deen Mohammad, a resident of Kabul, raised concerns over the increase in unemployment. Deen Mohammad added that the value of one dollar had reached 105 Afghan Afghani around three months back when the food prices had skyrocketed. The resident insisted that the currency has witnessed a gain, however, there is no change in food prices witnessed. One dollar was equal to 89.27 Afghan Afghani (Afs) at the time of writing the report.

Meanwhile, Abdul Haq Omari, the head of the chamber has stressed that the price of food items has witnessed a rise in the international market after Russia attacked Ukraine. Omari added that the war in Ukraine has affected Afghanistan as well. As per the news report, Afghanistan imports essential commodities from Central Asian countries and neighbouring Iran and Pakistan.

"The price of food materials has increased in the international market since the war in Ukraine began, so its negative impacts hit Afghanistan as well," TOLO news quoted Abdul Haq Omari as saying.

Humanitarian aid worth $32 mn reaches Kabul

Afghanistan’s Central Bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, on Saturday, March 12, announced that humanitarian aid worth $32 million (over Rs 245.07 crore) have arrived in Kabul. Taking to Twitter, the Afghan Central Bank informed that this is the 18th package of humanitarian assistance that has reached the nation. Afghanistan's Central Bank expressed gratitude to the donor countries for their assistance in facilitating banking relations. Afghanistan's Central Bank tweeted, “Another $ 32 million package of humanitarian aid arrives in cash in Afghanistan today. This is the 18th humanitarian aid package to reach Kabul and be delivered to the International Bank of Afghanistan (AIB)." It is to mention here that last month, the United Nations had stated that more than 24 million people in Afghanistan need lifesaving assistance, which is a staggering 30% rise since 2021, as per the ANI news report.

۲۱ حوت ۱۴۰۰ – به سلسله کمک های بشردوستانه امروز بسته ۳۲ میلیون دالری دیگر به گونه نقد به افغانستان مواصلت نمود.

این هژدهمین بسته کمک های بشردوستانه است که به کابل می رسد و به بانک بین المللی افغانستان (AIB) تحویل داده می شود. pic.twitter.com/5NpVCh8CV5 — Da Afghanistan Bank- Afghanistan (@AFGCentralbank) March 12, 2022

د افغانستان بانک له مرسته کوونکو هیوادونو څخه د مننې تر څنګ غواړي چې د بانکي اړیکو په برخه کې د آسانتیاوو په رامنځته کولو کې هم له افغانستان سره مرسته وکړي. — Da Afghanistan Bank- Afghanistan (@AFGCentralbank) March 12, 2022

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)