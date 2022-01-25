Afghanistan: More Than Half Of Population Facing 'severe Hunger' As 9mn On Brink Of Famine

At least 23 million people, which is more than half of the population in Afghanistan, are facing severe food shortages as harsh winters worsened the situation in the war-torn country. According to international agencies and aid groups estimates, about 9 million are on the brink of starvation, the Associated Press reported. Apart from the compounding misery of COVID-19, drought and collapsing healthcare, freezing temperatures have forced people to sell personal belongings to buy food and burn furniture for warmth in bleak winter.

According to the Associated Press, there have been reports of selling children to meet the basic need for food and shelter. Although Afghanistan was reeling under a sluggish economy even before the Taliban took to power in August last year, the situation has taken a downward spiral since the international community froze funds and financial assistance, citing lack of recognition of the Islamist regime. However, observing the critical humanitarian situation, the US last month announced $308 million in aid to Afghanistan through the UN organisation and is working with the World Bank to provide additional help. Still, the efforts seem to fall short as 97% of the total population are still feared to live below the poverty line by the end of 2022, according to UNDP.

Hunger, desperation: How situation in Afghanistan worsened?

It is to mention that the condition of Afghanistan had remained contentious during the rule of the diplomatic government when Afghans were surviving on less than $2 per day. The total budget of the country comprises 80% US-backed international donor funds. In addition, the prolonged drought also impacted agriculture which makes up nearly 25% of Afghanistan's GDP.

Since the US withdrawal, the financial aids were withdrawn leading to suspension of wage payments and a subsequent job loss of nearly half a million people. Women were also pushed out of the workforce by the Taliban. Moreover, the cash crunch in Afghanistan's central bank has also put a limit on withdrawals. With the reluctance of international banks to do business with Afghanistan due to US sanctions, nationals living outside the country are also unable to send money to their families.

"People cannot purchase the food available in the market because they cannot afford it. This is a humanitarian crisis, an economic collapse, and a state of failure all wrapped up in one. And they are feeding off each other," said Ciaran Donnelly, Head of crisis response at the International Rescue Committee (IRC), as quoted by AP.

Meanwhile, the Taliban regime has been calling for recognition of its regime and release of the frozen assets worth around $9.4 billion. However, even after five months into ruling the Taliban have failed to meet the prerequisites of attaining international legitimacy. They have refused to form an inclusive government and as per a UNHCR report violence in the country has increased manifold, including repressive measures against women's rights and former government officials.

US is the single-largest provider of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

According to the White House, the US is the single-largest provider of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. However, it has no intention to revoke the sanctions or recognise the Taliban interim cabinet. This created an air of discomfort among international businesses to carry out transactions with Afghanistan. In addition, nearly $7 billion in Afghan finds have been frozen in the Federal Reserve Bank in New York since the Taliban takeover.

Notably, as pressure mounted on the international community to do more than just deliver humanitarian assistance, the US has dispelled 'Three General Licenses' in December allowing international organisations to assist Afghanistan despite US sanctions. Meanwhile, government officials also told the Associated Press that Washington is working with the World Bank and Asian Development Bank to ensure humanitarian relief. As a step forward to relieve Afghan's from their misery, the Western representatives on January 23, for the first time, engaged with Taliban delegation headed by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss the human rights and aid situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban are certain to demand the held assets in the US and other western nations.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)