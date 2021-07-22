Afghanistan Officials Say Taliban Recruiting Locals, Collecting Funds Forcefully In Balkh

The Taliban in Balkh province are forcefully collecting funds while also recruiting local people, news agency ANI reported citing officials. Reportedly, Afghan local authorities in the northern province said on July 21 that the insurgent group, which has drastically gained ground in the war-stricken country, are forcing the local people who in live the areas under the Taliban’s control in Balkh province to pay them a part of their income. The officials reportedly said, "The Taliban are also trying to recruit from among the local people.”

The acting district governor of Kaldar district, Mohammad Yousuf reportedly said, “There are only about 20 Taliban fighters inside the district building compound and the police headquarters; the rest of them have taken up positions inside the villages to collect Zakat (charity).”

The Afghan officials have also said that the number of Taliban members in the district amounts to at least 200. However, the militants are looking to recruit more fighters from among the locals. A District Governor for Shortepa district in Balkh province, Mohammad Hashem Mansoori said “They have imposed taxes on the shops and bazaars and on the local people--which is beyond their capacity to pay. They also harassed the people who don't have the capacity to pay a large amount of money.”

Violence impacts business in Afghanistan

As per the report, the business activity has also deteriorated as the violence led by the Taliban dramatically increased especially in the regions where there are dry ports including Hairatan. A Hairatan resident, Sifatullah said, “The people have serious concerns, the business owners are very fearful because of the businesses.” However, as residents raise concerns, security officials have assured that the Afghan military is fully prepared to protect the people, their lives and property.

The commander of 209 Shaheen Army Corps, Khanullah Shuja said, “The morale of our forces is very high; they are fully prepared and have the strength to defend the city. Soon we will launch our offensive operations.”

As foreign troops are flying out of Afghanistan, the Taliban managed to take control of the centre of Kaldar district earlier this month. After which, Afghan security forces were deployed five kilometres away from the district to prevent a possible move by the extremist group into the Hairatan border crossing which is also a crucial financial dry port in the north. Out of 14 districts in Balkh province, the Taliban has already acquired nine.

IMAGE: AP