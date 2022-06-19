Last Updated:

Afghanistan: One Taliban Member Killed In Gurdwara Attack In Kabul; 7 Injured

At least one member of the Taliban was killed among others, informed Abdul Nafay Takor, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Kabul Gurdwara attack

IMAGE: PTI


A day after the Karte Parwan Gurdwara attack in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, one Taliban member was found dead. In response to alleged derogatory remarks by BJP leader Nupur Sharma, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed the responsibility for the attack, which involved conducting multiple blasts in the vicinity of a Dharamshala in Kabul, informed the Afghan Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

At least one member of the Taliban was killed among others, informed Abdul Nafay Takor, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Affairs, who further said seven people were injured, reported Tolo News. He stated that the attackers were also killed, without giving an indication about the total number of attackers involved in the incident.

ISKP claims responsibility for the attack

An offshoot of the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), The ISKP claimed responsibility for the attack on the Karte Parwan Gurdwara on June 18, which lasted for three hours and killed three people and injured many. The ISKP, claiming responsibility for the attack, said 'Abu Mohammed al Tajiki' conducted the attack and further added that a car bomb, 4 IED devices, submachine guns and hand grenades were used.

According to a statement by the Taliban, an explosive-laden vehicle intended to barge into the Dharamshala premises, however, it was stopped before entering the place. The attack injured two people, who have been taken to the hospital, it further added. 

Guru Granth Sahib moved to a secure place

The Sikhs' holy book 'The Guru Granth Sahib' was moved to a secure location from the complex of the Karte Parwan Gurudwara from where smoke was seen billowing into the air. According to visuals posted on social media, a person accompanied by 2-3 associates can be seen holding the holy book, 'Saroop', on his head. The book is considered to be a living Guru by the followers of the religion and there is a strict code of conduct followed for moving it from one place to the other. 

According to reports, the Holy Book was taken to the residence of Gurnam Singh, president, of Gurdwara Karte Parwan.

IMAGE: PTI

First Published:
