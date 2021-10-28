Afghanistan: Over 30 Cases Of Violence Against Journalists Recorded Since Taliban Takeover

At least 30 new cases of intimidation and physical violence against journalists in Afghanistan were recorded in the last two months, the Associated Press reported, citing a media watchdog survey. Out of these 30 cases, 90% of the physical and threat of violence were committed by the Taliban, the Afghanistan National Journalists Union (ANJU) stated in its report. The Taliban took over Kabul on August 15, following which the country has been pushed on the brink of humanitarian and economic crisis, in addition to a serious threat to fundamental and basic human rights of Afghan citizens.

As per a UNHRC report, the number of casualties, mostly of women and children, in the country has doubled since the Taliban overhaul. Furthermore, attacks on journalists have remained a persistent problem since the US and Allied forces carried out their evacuation mission.

As per statistics, more than 40% of the cases were of physical beatings and another 40% were of verbal threats, Masorro Lutfi, ANJU leader told AP. Among the rest of the cases, several journalists were imprisoned for at least a day, while another one was murdered. Six out of the reported 30 cases were recorded in Kabul, while the rest were documented from several smaller and larger provinces across Afghanistan. Notably, all the cases were logged in the month of September and October, as per ANJU.

Taliban carried out most of attacks on journalists

While the Taliban interim government is looking forward to expanding ties with the international community, the harrowing cases of attack against free press can be seen as a major step back for the outfit-led government. As per AP, while speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Lufti asserted that most of the attacks on journalists were carried out by the Taliban- only three out of the 30 were committed by unknown persons. Meanwhile, Taliban officials have repeatedly urged the media to abide by Islamic Laws to carry out daily operations, although, without proper clarification on the same, Lufti said, adding that his group is working on a proposition with other media outlets aimed at urging the Taliban to enable daily media operations in the country.

On being asked about violence against free press and Afghan journalists, the Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Wednesday assured that he is aware of the cases. While speaking to AP, he also added that the instances will be investigated in order to punish the perpetrators. "The new transition and unprofessionalism of our friends caused it," Mujahid said without clearly emphasising "friends" and added that the problem will be solved.

As of 10 September, two Afghan journalists Neamatullah Naqdi (28) and Taqi Daryabi (22) were brutally beaten and later detained by the Taliban forces for covering women's rights protests in Kabul. Immediately after the withdrawal of US and Allied troops in late August, three journalists including Sadat were killed in Afghanistan. Another reporter of Raha News Agency, Alireza Ahmadi, and Jahan-e-Sehat TV channel Najma Sadeqi were killed in a suicide attack that took place at Kabul airport at the height of mass evacuations.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)