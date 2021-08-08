Afghanistan: Over 500 Taliban Terrorists Killed In Airstrikes On Multiple Hideouts

The Afghan Air Forces killed more than 572 Taliban terrorists and wounded 309 others in continuous airstrikes on the gatherings and hideouts of the terror outfit in different regions in the last 24 hours, informed country's defence ministry official.

In a tweet, Afghan Defence Ministry official Fawad Aman said, “572 terrorists were killed and 309 others were wounded as a result of Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) operations in Nangarhar, Laghman, Ghazni, Paktia, Paktika, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Herat, Farah, Jowzjan, Sar-e Pol, Faryab, Helmand, Nimruz, Takhar, Kunduz, Badakhshan and Kapisa Province during the last 24 hours.”

572 terrorists were killed & 309 others were wounded as a result of ANDSF operations in Nangarhar, Laghman, Ghazni, Paktia, Paktika, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Herat, Farah, Jowzjan,Sar-e Pol, Faryab, Helmand, Nimruz, Takhar, Kunduz, Badakhshan & Kapisa Prov during the last 24 hours. — Fawad Aman (@FawadAman2) August 8, 2021

The Afghan Air forces conducted airstrikes with precise accuracy. The latest video released by the defence force official shows airstrikes being conducted with high accuracy on hideouts used by the Taliban.

#AAF conducted an #airstrike on Taliban’s hideouts in Dand district of Kandahar province last night. Dozens of #terrorists were killed and wounded as a result. pic.twitter.com/PzuHCL2kNh — Fawad Aman (@FawadAman2) August 8, 2021



Earlier on Sunday, Taliban faced heavy casualties when air forces targeted their gatherings and hideouts in the city of Shebergan, killing 200 members of the terrorist outfit, said Fawad.

“More than 200 terrorist Taliban were killed in Shebergan city after Air Forces targeted their gathering and hideouts today evening. A large number of their weapons and ammunition and more than 100s of their vehicles were destroyed as a result of the airstrikes," he tweeted.

#Breaking: Taliban’s gathering was targeted by B-52 in #Shebergan city, Jawzjan province today evening at 6:30pm. The #terrorists have suffered heavy casualties as a result of US Air Forces #airstrike — Fawad Aman (@FawadAman2) August 7, 2021

The Taliban's gathering was targeted by a B-52 bomber in Shebergan city of Jawzjan province on Saturday at 6:30 pm. "Taliban's gathering was targeted by B-52 in Shebergan city, Jawzjan province today evening at 6:30 pm. The terrorists have suffered heavy casualties as a result of US Air Forces airstrike," the Afghan defence ministry official had said in a tweet.

Earlier, a Pakistani national terrorist was arrested by Afghan commando forces in the outskirts of Ghazni provincial centre. He was involved in terrorist activities and the killing of civilians.

#Details: More than 200 terrorist Taliban were killed in #Cheberghan city after Air Forces targeted their gathering and hideouts today evening. A large amount of their weapons and ammunition and more than 100s of their vehicles were destroyed as a result of the airstrikes. — Fawad Aman (@FawadAman2) August 7, 2021

Meanwhile, it was reported that the Islamist insurgent group Taliban has captured Sheberghan city in the northern province of Jawzjan, making it the second provincial capital to fall in less than 24 hours. Previously, the fundamentalist group took control of Zaranj city in Nimroz province along with four other districts.

Taliban Capture First Afghanistan Provincial Capital Since US Withdrawal

The Taliban on August 6 captured the city of Zaranj in Afghanistan’s Nimruz province, making it the first provincial capital to fall to the militants since US forces began withdrawing from the country. According to NBC News, Rohgul Khairzad, Nimruz’s deputy governor, confirmed that the Taliban were in control of Zaranj. She also informed that the insurgent group also has control of four districts including Chankhansur, Kang, Kashrood and Delaram.

As per reports, Khairzad encouraged the residents of Nimruz to try to stay indoors until the authorities figure out what the Taliban are planning to do. The deputy governor said she is in a safe place. She also added that she hopes that the Taliban would not think of taking revenge on those affiliated with the government.

In a separate statement to the media outlet, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the Taliban fighters had captured Nimruz, which borders Iran and Pakistan. Now, the Taliban have intensified its campaign to defeat the US-backed government as foreign forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war. The insurgent group has taken dozens of districts and border crossings in recent months and put pressure on several provincial capitals, including Herat in the west and Kandahar in the south, as foreign troops withdraw.



