Afghanistan Passports And National Identity Cards To Be Changed By Taliban: Reports

On Saturday, the Taliban announced that the name "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" would appear on Afghan passports and national identity cards (NIDs). According to The Khaama Press News Agency, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid suggested that the name "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" will be written on Afghan passports and national identification cards.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has stated that the former Afghan government's national identity cards and passports are still valid. Zabiullah Mujahid also stated that the former government's documents are still legitimate as legal documents in the country. Only individuals who have completed their biometrics can obtain passports and NIDs in Afghanistan, as the passport and NID departments are currently closed.

Afghanistan passports

The situation regarding passports in Afghanistan has made headlines. Last week, on September 16, a large crowd gathered outside Kabul's passport office, alleging that their family members or relatives needed to travel overseas for medical treatment. Several others, including Ali Mohammad Mohammadi, who has a 32-year-old daughter with a cardiac condition, voiced a desire to move her abroad for proper medical care. After the Taliban, the country's new rulers took full authority, the war-torn country was plunged into a new crisis. Citizens who have remained in the country are equally fearful for their safety, especially since the western powers' evacuation missions have ended.

What is an Afghan national identity card?

The Afghan identity card, also known as the Afghan Tazkira, is a national identity document granted to every Afghan citizen or national, whether they live inside or outside of Afghanistan, upon request. It proves identity and residency, but most importantly, Afghan nationality. The Afghan Tazkira, which is over 100 years old, has been upgraded. When former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani received his electronic identification (e-ID) cards on May 3, 2018, the campaign was formally launched in Kabul. The e-ID cards, also known as e-Tazkira, were eventually distributed in various parts of Afghanistan. The new e-ID card is compliant with international identification document standards. Over 6 million Afghans have received their new Tazkiras as of August 2021.

