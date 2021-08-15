Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani & Amrullah Saleh Flee Kabul After Taliban Takeover

Following reports of President Ashraf Ghani's decision to tender his resignation from the presidency in Afghanistan on August 15, he and Vice-President Amrullah Saleh have left the war-torn Kabul province in the day. Local news reports suggest that the duo handed over their powers to a transitional council before abdicating their offices. On Sunday, the Taliban launched an offensive taking over major cities like Kandahar, Herat, and Lashkar Gah, and gradually encircled the government in the capital province of Kabul. The Taliban insurgents entered the Afghan capital, tightening their grip on the war-torn country as panicked civilians fled acquired provinces. The militants, however, have pledged not to take Kabul “by force” as sporadic gunfire could be heard in the capital.

“No one’s life, property and dignity will be harmed and the lives of the citizens of Kabul will not be at risk," the Taliban said in a statement.

In a nationwide offensive that has taken just over a week, the Taliban has defeated, co-opted or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from vast swaths of the country, even though they had some air support from the US military. The lightning speed of the Taliban offensive has shocked many and raised questions about why Afghan forces crumbled despite years of US training and billions of dollars spent.

Issuing a statement, Acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said Kabul would not be attacked and that the transition will happen peacefully, as per Tolo news. He assured residents that security forces would ensure the security of the city. Afghan President Ghani has relinquished power, and an interim government led by the Taliban has been formed after talks between the Afghan govt and Taliban negotiators at the Presidential Palace. The latest reports suggest that the President and Vice-President have handed over the office already.

Mounting crisis in Kabul

Except for the exit route to Kabul airport, the Taliban fighters are present in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman and the main city of Kabul, as per Afghan officials. Currently, the Taliban has taken over all border areas: Maidan Shahr, Ghazni, Pul-e-Alam, Surobi and Bagram.

Marking the fall of the Afghanistan government, President Ashraf Ghani and Vice President Amrullah Saleh have left Kabul and handed over their powers to a powerful council.

Meanwhile, Ghani has urged Afghan forces to maintain law and order in capital Kabul as the shift of reigns under Taliban's coercion breaches the hands of the government. There exists no immediate word on the Afghanistan crisis from Ghani, who has been on 'urgent consultations' with local leaders and international partners on the situation. On the other hand, the government's Interior Minister, Abdul Sattar Mirzakawal, said that the power would be handed over to a transitional administration.

"There won't be an attack on the city, it is agreed that there will be a peaceful handover," he had stated to Tolo News without elaborating.

Image Credit: Tolo News