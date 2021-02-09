Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Thanks PM Modi For 'gift Of Vaccines And Water'

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on February 9 thanked India and PM Narendra Modi for the “gift of water” through the signing of an agreement on Shahtoot dam and for 5,00,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine given by the nation. The 'Made in India' vaccine doses arrived in Afghanistan from Mumbai on February 7. While speaking at the virtual summit, the Afghan President said that India’s help, that too at a critical time, symbolises the value of “decency, democracy and mutual trust” and further added that Afghanistan cherishes India’s “act of exceptional generosity”.

Ghani said, “Your attention to Afghanistan and your offers of the gift of life to Kabul and the people of Afghanistan symbolise the value of decency, democracy, humanity, mutual interest, mutual respect, mutual trust and our interdependent world”.

He added, “Your decision to provide us with 5,00,000 doses of the vaccine at this critical time when Indians themselves are looking for every single vaccine could not be a greater gift... These will be administered to our frontline health workers and our heroic security forces and vulnerable people. We cherish this act of exceptional generosity”.

"With Shahtoot reservoir, we will be able to implement our vision of restoring natural beauty that captivated the imagination of Babur. I thank India and Prime Minister Modi for offering this gift of water, in addition to the gift of vaccines."

India-Afghanistan sign Shahtoot dam agreement

Ghani’s statement comes after an agreement on the Shahtoot dam in India-Afghanistan summit-level was signed by the two sides. According to ANI, the Shahtoot dam will provide clean drinking water to two million citizens of Kabul and will also be used for irrigation. While speaking about the latest agreement, the Afghan president said thanked PM Modi for offering the “gift of water” and added that the Shahtoot reservoir will be able to implement the country’s vision of restoring beauty that captivated the imagination of Babur.

Ghani added, “This is the moment for regional consensus and international consensus. For a guarantee of a stable and prosperous Afghanistan. We must ask the world and all stakeholders to respect the rules of sovereignty and international relations. Stop giving sanctuaries and stop interfering in the affairs of their neighbours”.

It is worth mentioning that the Shahtoot dam is to be constructed on the Kabul river basin, one of the five river basins of Afghanistan. Along with the dam, India has also pledged to rebuild Afghanistan by committing to USD 80 million worth projects. Around 150 projects have been announced by India in the conflict-ridden country.

