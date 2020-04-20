Afghanistan President Thanks PM Modi For HCQ Export; PM Assures To Combat COVID Together

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday expressed his gratitude to the Indian leadership for providing 500,000 tablets of in-demand Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), 100,000 tablets of paracetamol and 75,000 metric tonnes of wheat in the first consignment that will reach the country in a day. Taking to Twitter, Ghani thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commitment to supply more items including medicines and equipment as availability increases in India.

"In the difficult times of COVID-19, closer cooperation between allies and friends will prepare us better to fight this menace and save our people," President Ghani added.

Thank you my friend Prime Minister @narendramodi , and thank you India for providing 500K tablets of hydroxychloroquine, 100K tablets of paracetamol, and 75,000 metric tons of wheat that the first consignment of it (5,000) will reach AFG in a day or so, for the Afghan people. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) April 20, 2020

PM Modi: Will Combat COVID Together

Responding to the Afghanistan President, Prime Minister Modi tweeted that India and Afghanistan share a special friendship, based on ties of history, geography and culture. He assured Ghani that Indian and Afghanistan will combat COVID-19 together, with 'solidarity and shared resolve.'

India and Afghanistan share a special friendship, based on ties of history, geography, and culture.



For long, we have fought jointly against the scourge of terrorism. We will similarly combat COVID-19 together, with solidarity and shared resolve. @ashrafghani https://t.co/du6Rw0jvPV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2020

Touted as a 'potential game-changer' in battling COVID-19 by US President Donald Trump, the demand for Hydroxychloroquine has shot up with several nations trying to procure the drug. With several resources at its disposal to manufacture HCQ in large quantities, India after imposing a ban on its export had recently lifted the ban. The Ministry of External Affairs had stated that India will licence paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all neighbouring countries who are dependent on India's capabilities.

The drug, however, has shown no proven results in battling the Coronavirus. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has authorized the usage of HCQ in India to only those groups who are prone to contract the virus most as a precautionary measure and has urged citizens to not take HCQ without doctor's consultation.

Earlier on Wednesday, the United Kingdom thanked India for its approval for sending Paracetamol units which will be reaching them in the next two weeks. Soon after India approved the shipment of nearly three million paracetamol units for the UK, the British government praised the Indian government for helping them at a crucial time.

India send wheat to Afghanistan

Earlier, India shipped the first consignment of 5,022 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat — approximately 251 containers — to Afghanistan and plans to ship more in the days to follow. The move comes to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries and ensure food security during the pandemic. The shipment reached Chabahar Port on 15 April carrying a portion of the total 75,000 MT supplement of wheat and is now on the way to Afghanistan.