Afghanistan: Religious Scholar Shot Dead By Unidentified Attackers In Farah Province

A religious scholar in Afghanistan's western Farah region was shot dead by unidentified armed men on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported citing a provincial official. Badrudin, the head of culture and information, told that perpetrators fled the spot after committing the crime. He further stated that an operation has been launched by the security personnel to nab the culprits. As of now, no group has claimed the responsibility for the act, the news agency reported.

Since the Taliban's takeover in mid-August, the law and order situation in the war-ravaged country has remained shaky with a shrinking economy and unpredictable security for traders and civilians. The Taliban is now facing its toughest test in terms of managing the nation's leadership as it struggles with the label of a "rogue state" sidelined by the international community, reported ANI. After reportedly failing to provide safety and security to Afghan traders, the Taliban has decided to issue weapons permit to them.

Taliban decide to issue weapons permit to national traders

Last month, Saeed Khosti, a spokesperson of the Taliban interior ministry, stated that the country's interim government will soon allow national traders to carry weapons for their own safety, reported Khaama Press. He also stated that the forces of the Islamic Emirate are ready for any kind of cooperation to ensure the security of national businessmen. It should be noted here that many businessmen in Afghanistan fired their security personnel since the Taliban's takeover. The former Afghan government had also issued a permit to national traders to carry weapons for their safety.

