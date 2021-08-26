Afghanistan: Taliban Announces Ban On Music In Public Places, Claims 'forbidden In Islam'

Unfurling its true colours, the Taliban on Thursday confirmed that music will be banned in public places in Afghanistan following their rapid takeover of the war-torn nation in recent weeks. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid justified his move by saying that music is forbidden in Islam.

"Music will be banned in public places, music is forbidden in Islam," he said. Notably, music was also banned during the previous stint of the Taliban between 1996 and 2001. Considering the music sinful, the Taliban banned all the music when it came to power in 1996.

During their previous government, cassette tapes and music systems were destroyed. Meanwhile, according to reports, Afghan radio stations have started playing Islamic music. It is not confirmed whether the command was issued by the Taliban.

Taliban claims women will be allowed to go to school, colleges & offices

Zabihullah Mujahid further said that women will be allowed to go to school, colleges and offices, a claim that has remained unproven at the ground level. According to Afghanistan's Khaama Press, the Taliban banned co-education across all government and private universities in the Herat province, calling it the 'root of all evils in society' and girls and boys will not be able to sit in the same class.

The extremists on several occasions made a number of promises to protect women's rights. However, despite their assurance, the Taliban began white-washing posters of women soon after capturing Kabul. When a women journalist asked if women will be allowed to enter politics, the Taliban burst into laughter.

Taliban has also started an offensive against those who stood for women rights and equality. Expressing her views on the largest global debate on the Afghanistan crisis moderated by Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, former Kabul MP Shukria Barakzai had said that the insurgents are after her for promoting women rights.

Confirming the Taliban-Pakistan links, the Taliban spokesperson said that the insurgent group considers Pakistan their second home and vowed to deepen economic ties with the neighbouring country. He further stated that the Taliban will not allow any activity on Afghan soil which goes against Pakistan's interests.

(Image Credits: AP)