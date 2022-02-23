Afghanistan: Taliban Deploys Nearly 1,500 New Recruits In Bamiyan Amid Rising Resistance

The Taliban have deployed nearly 1,500 newly recruited troops to Afghanistan's Bamiyan province as they are facing increasing resistance from certain groups in the region. The commander of the 5th Brigade of the 203rd Mansouri Taliban Corps, Mullah Mohammad Shirin, confirmed the same, claiming that the forces have been deployed to provide security in the province. "Foreign gangs are stationed in Bamiyan with the intent of disrupting security and causing us trouble," Shirin stated, as per the Khaama Press. He also accused neighbouring countries of intervening in Bamiyan province, however, he did not specify which countries he was referring to.

Gholam Mohammad Bakhtiari, head of the plan and operation of the 5th Brigade of the 203rd Mansouri Army, predicted further resistance in the region and asked the people of Bamiyan to cooperate with them so that the province's security was not jeopardised. He also urged the people of Bamiyan not to allow unrest to spread throughout the province. Residents in Bamiyan, on the other hand, have expressed dissatisfaction with the Taliban's approach. The residents alleged that they are continuously being harassed by the Taliban fighters deployed in the country, Khaama Press reported.

Taliban ready to combat any resistance in Bamiyan: Officials

Meanwhile, officials from the Taliban have stated that they are ready to confront any forthcoming rebellion in the province. Army officials in Bamiyan have stated that they will resist any hostile activities, and one of the reasons for the army brigade's deployment in Bamiyan is to avoid any potential threats this spring. Meanwhile, the official in charge of overseeing the military's reform claimed that the Taliban is developing a grand army for Afghanistan, which will comprise former administration officials and troops, as per Tolo News.

Taliban intensifies its attack against the National Resistance Front

It is significant to mention here that the Taliban has also scaled up its attack against the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA). Panjshir province remained the lone defiant holdout after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15, 2021. Panjshir province, where the National Resistance Force is based, has turned into a significant battleground for the Taliban as they are yet to gain control over the country's lone free region. The NRFA claimed that an increasing number of people are joining the organisation to combat the Taliban's reign.

Image: AP, Representative