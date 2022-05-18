Afghanistan: Taliban Issues Latest Decree, Directs UN Female Staff To Wear Hijab

In another move to clench the rights of women in Afghanistan, the Taliban in its newest decree ordered female staff members of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) working in the country to wear the hijab. According to a UNAMA statement, a council of Taliban officials from the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice told the UN body that female employees should consider wearing the hijab while reporting to duty, Khaama Press reported. Notably, on May 16, the organisation shared the Taliban’s directive for its female staffers to wear the hijab.

The statement from the UNAMA also stated that the personnel of the Ministry will be standing outside the UN office to “monitor if hijab is used or not”. In the event that the personnel finds a female staffer of the organisation without a hijab, they will talk to her “politely” to wear it as wearing a hijab is mandatory outside.

Moreover, outside the UN office, the Talibani Ministry has also placed a poster calling on women to wear the “hijab”. Former senior Afghanistan researcher at Human Rights Watch, Heather Barr tweeted a photo of the poster, which shows a black layered Naqab and also a bright blue Burqa (Chadari), as examples of hijab.

"Taliban claim new women’s dress rules are “advice” but are imposing them as mandatory—including on Afghan women working at UN... UNAMA how will you protect your colleagues’ safety & freedom?" Barr tweeted.

Taliban claim new women’s dress rules are “advice” but are imposing them as mandatory—including on Afghan women working at UN. Here’s a UN memo from yesterday, and poster Taliban placed outside UN compounds. @UNAMAnews how will you protect your colleagues’ safety & freedom? pic.twitter.com/wTOiRaKyy1 — Heather Barr (@heatherbarr1) May 17, 2022

Taliban's draconian norms on Afghan women

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, the Taliban in its latest decree, mandated hijab for Afghan women when they are out in the public. An announcement of new penalties was made for family members to enforce compliance with these norms. The political analysts have opined that since the takeover of Afghanistan and the removal of Ashraf Ghani in August 2021, Taliban-ordered restrictions on Afghan women have been noted for being harsh, discriminative, and inhuman in nature too.

The Taliban earlier ordered restrictions on women, including the requirement that they cover their faces in public places and are accompanied by a male relative while travelling. In fact, Afghan women were asked to leave their homes 'only when necessary'. Reports suggest that the Taliban's ruling restricting Afghan women and girls from attending secondary school conclusively confirmed the fears of many Afghan women about the previous Taliban regime between the years 1996 to 2001.

(Input with ANI)