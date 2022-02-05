Afghanistan: Taliban Releases 14 Women Inmates In Kabul Amid Mounting Global Pressure

The Taliban released 14 women inmates in Kabul on February 3 in response to rising international outrage over the disappearance of women activists. The announcement by the Taliban's Office of Prisons Administration of the release of 14 female captives in Kabul, Afghanistan, comes as international pressure on the interim government mounts. The detainees were released as a assessment of a government delegation's assessment, according to the authority.

"14 women prisoners were released on Thursday, February 3 as a result of an assessment conducted by a five-member delegation," according to Taliban's OPA statement to the media.

According to Tolo News, the Taliban's deputy of the counternarcotics commission in the ministry of internal affairs Moulayee Abdulhaq stated that the inmates released vowed not to engage in activities that disrupt social order and are illegal or in violation of Sharia law. The move comes as a result of the news of the second case of missing women's rights activists that prompted international outrage, with many prominent personalities and groups seeking answers about what happened to these people.

Two female activists, Zahra Mohammadi and Mursal Ayar, went missing two days ago. Further, Tamana Paryani and Parwana Ibrahimkhil went missing about two weeks ago. Rina Amiri, the US special envoy for Afghan women, said that if Taliban wants to gain credibility from the rest of the world and the Afghan people, it must respect the Afghan people's human rights.

These unjust detentions must stop: Rina Amiri

"These unjust detentions must stop. If the Taliban seek legitimacy from the Afghan people & the world, they must respect Afghans’ human rights - especially for women - including the freedom of expression & immediately release these women, their relatives & other activists." Rina Amiri expressed on Twitter.

These unjust detentions must stop. If the Taliban seek legitimacy from the Afghan people & the world, they must respect Afghans’ human rights - especially for women - including the freedom of expression & immediately release these women, their relatives & other activists. https://t.co/LMrOnPkxvT — U.S. Special Envoy Rina Amiri (@SE_AfghanWGH) February 4, 2022

Some women's rights advocates have urged the international community to intervene quickly to secure the release of the jailed women activists. Meanwhile, the UN Mission in Afghanistan requested information from the Taliban regarding recent reported Taliban detentions. It also reiterated appeals for the release of all 'disappeared' women activists and relatives.

"Urgent information sought from @moiafghanistan today by UNAMA on latest reported detentions over last 24hrs by the Taliban of a further two women activists in Kabul. UN repeats its call for all 'disappeared' women activists & relatives to be released," UN Mission wrote on Twitter.

Urgent information sought from @moiafghanistan today by UNAMA on latest reported detentions over last 24hrs by the Taliban of a further two women activists in Kabul. UN repeats its call for all 'disappeared' women activists & relatives to be released. pic.twitter.com/nYeqoQGB8b — UNAMA News (@UNAMAnews) February 3, 2022

(With inputs from agencies)