Afghanistan: Taliban Slammed Over New Order To Remove Women's Photos In Advertisements

The Taliban has again passed a controversial order wherein the women will be barred from the brand advertisements. It has been ordered to remove all the banners and posters that have a picture of the woman, TOLO News reported on Wednesday. While announcing the decree, spokesman of Kabul municipality, Nematullah Barakzai, said that the interim Afghan government, consisting of all men, has ordered to immediately remove all the signboards, billboards, posters from local shops as well as giant shopping malls.

According to Barakzai, the government cited the depiction of a woman in any kind of advertisement as being against Islamic law. "Based on the decision of the government, the photos that are against Islamic regulations will be collected or removed from billboards," he said. Notably, the decree came merely 20 days after the extremist group had mandated taking the consent of women before marriage. "A woman is not property, but a noble and free human being; no one can give her to anyone in exchange for a peace deal and/or to end animosity," Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid had said in a tweet. At that time, the Afghanistan government was widely appreciated for withholding human rights in place. But the recent decision has again put a question mark on the intention of the Taliban regime.

Taliban govt slammed over new order

Reacting to the recent order, the owners of beauty salons in Kabul heavily criticised the incumbent government and suggested the government not take such harsh measures against women. "This is imposing a restriction on women's work. There is a fear that they will lock our shop in the next few days," Shayesta Saifi, a makeup artist told Tolo News. Saifi said she has to run a family of at least 10 members and imposing such restrictions could hamper their business. "What does it benefit the government to remove photos of women?" said Parwana, a women's rights activist.

'Bogus promises' for Women

After taking over the leadership of the country, the Taliban exaggerated that they are completely changed as compared to the earlier regime. The extremist group promised to allow women education and jobs. In spite of fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working. Since their dramatic takeover in August this year, women across the country protested against the closure of schools and colleges. Despite that, the Taliban government has not taken any concrete steps to restore their fundamental rights.

(With inputs from ANI)

