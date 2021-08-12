Afghanistan: Taliban Takes Over Herat, Frees 1,000 Prisoners In 6 Occupied Cities

The Taliban has taken over Herat police headquarters in western Afghanistan as the government forces tackle one of the worst attacks by the insurgents. As per reports, fighting is raging inside Afghanistan’s third-largest city, Herat, with the extremist group near to major government buildings including the office of the governor. Reports have also stated that the Shindand Air Base, which is the region’s largest military facility, has been evacuated. The Taliban captured Herat police headquarters while 800 government troops stationed at Shindand were also deployed to Herat.

As US troops continue to ramp up withdrawal to meet the approaching deadline of August 31, the Taliban has reportedly taken control of the 10th provincial capital on August 12. A day after the Afghan government replaced its army chief for the third time in slightly over a year, the insurgent’s group captured the city of Ghazni. The latest gain for the Taliban is the city strategically located on the highway from western Afghanistan to Kabul. Earlier, the extremists captured Kunduz airport in the north of the country.

Taliban Frees 1,000 Prisoners In Six Occupied Cities

Meanwhile, the Taliban has released around 1,000 criminals among several others from at least six cities that are now under the control of the insurgent group. In the last few days the Taliban has freed several criminals, TOLO News reported on August 11 quoting officials from the directorate of the prison administration. This comes as extremists continue to gain control of most of Afghanistan while the US ramps up troop withdrawal to meet the upcoming deadline.

Reportedly, at least 630 prisoners in Kunduz including 13 women and 3 foreigners were released from jail by the Taliban. Out of the total, 180 were extremist group members including 15 high-profile Taliban inmates who were sentenced to death by the Afghan government. Meanwhile, the insurgents have also freed at least 350 prisoners in Nimroz province's Zaranj city, including 40 Taliban inmates. The Afghan government has reportedly assured that once the extremists are captured, the prisoners will be arrested once again.

Reports stating the freedom of several high-level Taliban inmates came as the United States is fearing that the insurgents can take over the Afghan capital, Kabul, within 90 days. The pace with which the Taliban is making advancements in the country has reportedly sparked widespread recriminations of US President Joe Biden’s stringent withdrawal of American troops. Pentagon Chief John Kirby has even said that the present situation in Afghanistan is “their struggle”.

IMAGE: AP