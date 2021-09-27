Afghanistan: Thousands Flee To Iran As Uncertainty, Fear Of Safety Grows Under Taliban

Violence, repression and human rights violations have increased since the Taliban overtook Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on August 15. Since then, thousands of Afghan citizens, including former employees of the overthrown government and supporters of foreign forces have fled to neighbouring countries and the far West in fear of losing their lives. Most recently, a large batch of Afghanis flocked towards the Iran border to seek refuge as uncertainty crept in following the announcement of an all-male interim Taliban government.

Among the asylum seekers was a 22-year-old former police officer of the toppled Afghan government, Abdul Ahad, ANI reported citing Voice of America (VOA News). "I lost my job, and I am forced to leave (Afghanistan) searching for a job so that I can feed my family," Ahad said. A former police officer in the Farah province, Ahad is unsure of what lies in his future but now has "no hope for a future" in Afghanistan. "I do not know what I will be doing in Iran but at least I will be able to find the job there on some money and send it back to my family," he said.

According to VOA News, Afghan asylum seekers moved towards the Iran border-city Nimruz province to cross over. Most of the refugees were forced to leave the war-torn nation due to economic instability and fear of the resurgence of the aggressive rule as practised by the Taliban before the US-led joint Forces neutralised militant presence in Afghanistan's major cities. Currently, the country is in a dire humanitarian crisis and scathing economic condition. According to International Organisation for Migration (IOM), in July up to 1.5 million Afghans fled the West in 2021 in search of "protection, safety and jobs," VOA news reported quoting an official under conditions of anonymity.

Darkest page of human rights violation in Afghanistan

Women and children are not even provided rudimentary rights such as education and access to healthcare and employment. This came to light after the Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid promised "general amnesty" and urged them to return to work (corresponding to the Sharia Law.) Meanwhile, several protests initiated by women across the streets of Afghanistan were met with violence where Taliban militants were seen thrashing protestors. In another instance, the Afghanistan girl's development youth football team was forced to flee the country for fear of oppression.

The harrowing humanitarian situation has also been aggravated by sustained drought, Covid-19 pandemic and significant shortfalls on other major sectors, UN Human Rights Council (OHCHR) stated. According to UNAMA's Protection of Civilians report, from January 1 to 30, civilian casualties amped up by 50% compared to 2020. The toll further increased over July and August.

It is to be noted that, even though the Taliban has portrayed a greater modification, its rules according to the harsh interpretation of Islamic Law and inclusion of hardliners in the government have left Afghans sceptical of major changes in the regime than its former time.

Image: AP (representative)