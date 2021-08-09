Responding to a tweet by former Canadian politician and diplomat Chris Alexander, Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh described the current time as a "shock period" and showered confidence upon getting over it. The Canadian diplomat was talking about 'Pakistan’s invasion of Afghanistan' and how it should be treated with. With the hashtag 'Sanction Pakistan' the Canadian politician lashed out at Pakistan for its alleged involvement in violence in Afghanistan.

"It is on the way. The Afghan way," wrote the Vice President amid ferocious fighting with Taliban forces.

Minister @calxandr it is just the beginning. We needed time to get passed from the "shock period". It is on the way. The Afghan way. https://t.co/iCT6SWc1Vo — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 9, 2021

Afghanistan Vice President's protest against Pakistan

As Afghanistan is reeling under war, the country's first Vice President Amrullah Saleh joined a civilian protest against the Taliban and Pakistan last week. While marching on the streets of Kabul, the Afghan first Vice President, on August 3, was seen chanting Allah-o-Akbar and slammed Pakistan for its support to the Deobandi Islamist movement and military organization. The former director of the National Directorate of Security, who has always been vocal against Pakistan's support for the Taliban, took to the microblogging site and termed the protest "a historic moment" against Tablian terrorists and their supporters.

25 Pakistani fighters killed by Afghan forces

According to reports, 25 Pakistani terrorists have been killed by the Afghan forces so far in Nijrab, which is situated 100 kilometres away from Kabul. Among these, five are said to be Pakistan Army commandos who were dressed like the Taliban terrorists. The major revelation came as evidence with regards to Afghanistan's claims of Pakistani involvement in its soil. Reports further stated that one of the commandos who was fighting alongside the Taliban was ambushed by the Afghan forces. After the assault, the Afghan forces sent back the bodies of Pakistani commandos through Red Cross.

Imran Khan calls Taliban 'normal civilians'

The anger on Pakistan escalated after a shocking statement was recently passed by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he described the Taliban as not some military outfit, but 'normal civilians'. In an interview, Khan questioned how Pakistan was supposed to hunt down the Taliban as it hosts three million Afghan refugees, the majority of whom are Pashtuns, the same ethnic group as the Taliban fighters. Khan has also denied claims regarding alleged Taliban safe havens on Pakistan's soil and has repeatedly shifted his argument towards the three million refugees in the country.