Afghanistan: Two Children Killed, 10 Others Injured In Explosion In Zabul Province

At least two children were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in an explosion that took place in Zabul province of Afghanistan on Tuesday, 26 July. An official has claimed that a group of children found an object which appeared like a toy in the Mizan district at around noon (local time), Xinhua reported. According to the official, the kids started playing with the toy when the device exploded. Abdul Hakim Hakimi, the provincial head of the public health department, said that the two bodies have been found at the site of the blast.

Hakimi stated that 10 injured children have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Ever since the Taliban takeover, Afghanistan has been witnessing explosions. Last week, two people were killed and 28 others were injured, including five members of the Taliban, who were wounded in the bomb blast at Nangahar, as per Tolo News. The explosion took place in the Shirgar market of Ghani district in Nangahar in the morning.The bomb blast was targeted at the head of the district health department. The attackers used a magnetic mine to attack the vehicle of the head of the district health department.

Taliban claim security situation resolved in Afghanistan

On July 24, the Taliban claimed that the country's security crisis had been resolved and called on Afghanistan's minorities - Hindus and Sikhs to return home. The statement of the Taliban comes after a meeting between Dr Mullah Abdul Wasi, Director General of the Office of the Minister of State of the Taliban, and members of the Hindu and Sikh Council of Afghanistan. Wasi urged all Indian and Sikh nationals, who left the nation owing to security issues, to return to Afghanistan as the security situation has been resolved. On June 18, the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul was attacked by the ISKP, claiming the lives of two people, including a Sikh.

Religious school targeted with hand grenade

Earlier this month, a convoy carrying Taliban members was attacked in Herat, reported local media. The unidentified men conducted an attack on a minibus carrying Taliban members in Herat City of Afghanistan on July 4. Mohammad Shah Rassoul, a spokesperson for Herat Police, said that one of the attackers ws killed while several others, including civilians, were ijured in the attack on a convoy of Taliban members. On July 2, eight people were injured after a person targeted religious school in Afghanistan's Nangahar province with a hand grenade. The attack took place amid a three-day gathering of religious scholars and elders in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.

Image: PTI/Representative