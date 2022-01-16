Afghanistan: Two Children Killed After Bomb Planted In Car Explodes In Kabul

At least two children were killed and over a dozen were injured after a bomb exploded in Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul, on Sunday. According to a report by Sputnik, the explosion took place at around 12 pm in the Bagram district in the central part of Kabul Province.

Citing some of the eyewitnesses, the news agency reported that the bomb exploded in a car belonging to the Taliban. "The bomb exploded ... around 12:00 local time (07:30 GMT), killed two children and injured several civilians," the eyewitness said.

Afghanistan rocked by back-to-back explosions

Earlier on January 12, at least two members of the Taliban were injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's capital Kabul. According to another report, at least 38 people were killed and 16 others injured in separate incidents in Afghanistan's Kabul, Herat, Faryab, Laghman, and Nangarhar provinces in the past seven days.

It is worth mentioning the Taliban ousted the country's democratically elected government in August last year. Since then, the law and order situation in the country has remained problematic. Additionally, since the Taliban took charge of the war-torn country, Afghanistan is facing its worst-ever human rights crisis.

(Image: ANI/Representative)