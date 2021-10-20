Afghanistan: Two People Injured In Explosion In Kabul's Dehmazang Locality

At least two people were injured in a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, 20 October, the Ministry of Interior confirmed. While taking to Twitter, spokesperson Qari Saeed Khosty informed that a hand grenade was hurled from the Kabul Zoo towards Taliban security forces stationed in Dehmazang Square, Dehmazang locality in Police District 3 of Kabul. Qari said that following the explosion, a search operation is now underway to nab the culprits behind the attack.

While speaking to Xinhua, local residents said that the explosion was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast targeting a Taliban pickup truck that was passing by the traffic circle near the Kabul police headquarters. The witness reportedly said that the explosion occurred roughly around 7:50 am (local time) with a big bang, causing panic among people and sending grey smoke to the sky. It is to mention that no group has yet claimed responsibility for this attack.

Afghanistan’s mosque attack

Meanwhile, the security situation in Afghanistan has remained uncertain since the Taliban’s takeover in mid-August. Deadly bomb attacks have been staged by the IS-affiliated militants in several provinces in recent weeks. Last week, at least 47 worshippers were killed and 90 others injured after two IS militants launched suicide bomb attacks inside a mosque in Kandahar city.

After Friday’s suicide bombing, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) strongly condemned the “horrendous terrorist attack” and underlined the need to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice. In a statement, the UNSC expressed condolences to the kin of the victims and further wished speedy recovery to the ones who have suffered injuries. Separately, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed its anguish over the continual terror attacks in the crisis-hit nation. The United States also condemned the suicide attack in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province and offered condolences to the victims and their families.

(Image: ANI)

